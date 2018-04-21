The chronic health issue that marred Avicii’s career

The music industry is in mourning after the news that legendary DJ Avicii has passed away at age 28, just two years after he retired due to health issues.

The renowned, Wake Me Up singer, whose real name was Tim Bergling, was found dead in Muscat, Oman, on Friday.

In a statement, his publicist said, “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii.”

“The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.”

Sadly, the multi award winning DJ had been struggling with health issues since before the 2013 release of his debut studio album True, and his health caused the cancellation of many of his shows in the years that followed.

In 2012, Avicii spent 11 days in hospital with acute pancreatitis, which is an inflammation of the pancreas that can be life threatening in some cases.

Most often due to heavy alcohol use or gallstones, it causes severe abdominal pain and nausea, and can become chronic.

While touring Australia in March the following year, the DJ was again hospitalised and it was recommended that he have his gallbladder removed – a step he chose not to take.

His health issues resurfaced 12 months later in Miami, resulting in him needing surgery to remove both his gallbladder and appendix.

Taking to Facebook at the time, he said, "My fans know that I have had issues in the past with my stomach and pancreatitis."

"I woke up on Wednesday morning with serious pain but I flew to Miami anyway, hoping that it would go away. The pain was still there when I landed so I went straight to hospital.”

Despite the surgeries, Avicii’s health issues persisted, and he was forced to cancel or postpone many of his shows between 2014 and 2015, until he announced his retirement from touring altogether in March 2016.

While the cause of his death is as yet unknown, the music industry and his many millions of fans are today mourning his tragic passing.

Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do. My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) April 20, 2018

I don’t think any one person had an influence on the type of music I listen to more than Avicii did. Horrible, horrible news. Rest in paradise. — Frank Kaminsky III (@FSKPart3) April 20, 2018

Oh my god truly devastated for Avicii very very sad news way to young ... what a talent he was. rest in peace x — Liam (@LiamPayne) April 20, 2018

Fellow DJ Calvin Harris has been leading tributes on social media.

"Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do. My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x (sic)", he said.

Liam Payne, Dua Lipa, Zedd, Marshmellow and Ellie Goulding are among the other musicians and DJs paying their respects.