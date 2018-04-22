Mike Myers leads celeb tributes for Verne Troyer

Famous friends of the late Verne Troyer have taken to social media to mourn the Austin Powers star's passing at the age of 49.

Best known for his role as Mini-Me, Troyer was also one of the very few successful actors with achondroplasia dwarfism.

Fellow actors, celebrities who worked with him, including Mike Myers, his Austin Powers co-star, have shared tributes to the star since a statement confirmed his death on Saturday.

"Verne was the consummate professional and a beacon of positivity for those of us who had the honor of working with him," Myers told The Hollywood Reporter.

"It is a sad day, but I hope he is in a better place. He will be greatly missed."

Stars, including musicians Vanilla Ice and Ludacris, and also took to Twitter, many sharing photos to mourn Troyer's death.

"So sad to read of the passing of Verne Troyer. A lovely smile with a caring and big heart," actress Marlee Matlin wrote on Twitter.

So sad to read of the passing of Verne Troyer. A lovely smile with a caring and big heart, he helped raise money on behalf of @starkeycares for free hearing aids for deaf and hard of hearing people. RIP pic.twitter.com/pgA91tWPo6 — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) April 21, 2018

💔So saddened by the loss of Verne. He was hilarious, extremely generous, and a real sweet guy. *PLEASE: if you or a loved one are struggling with alcohol. THERE’S HELP. “We are without defense against the first drink, our defense must come from a power greater than ourselves.” pic.twitter.com/P7UiM0571I — Tony Cavalero (@TonyCavalero) April 21, 2018

R.I.P. Verne Troyer aka Mini Me. You made it to that #1 Spot 🙏🏽 Glad we got to make history… https://t.co/263AEJ8Z9s — Ludacris (@Ludacris) April 21, 2018

RIP & fly with the angels @VerneTroyer. Thank you for all you gave the world. You are already missed... pic.twitter.com/RQVjxWvz1Z — Shannon Elizabeth (@ShannonElizab) April 21, 2018

What an awful week of news, just found out that Verne Troyer has died too 😢 pic.twitter.com/4XXANmr4PF — Danny Mylo (@DannyMylo) April 21, 2018

A lengthy statement on the actor's social media page read: "It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today."

"He inspired people around the world with his drive, determination, and attitude. On film and television sets, commercial shoots, at comic-con's and personal appearances, to his own YouTube videos, he was there to show everyone what he was capable of doing."

The statement went on to praise the star - who also had a role as Griphook the goblin in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone - for overcoming his own battles throughout the years, and whilst the message doesn't confirm his cause of death, it does hint that he was struggling with depression.

"Depression and Suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it's never too late to reach out to someone for help."

His family have asked fans who wish to pay their respects to donate in his name to two of his favourite charities.

"In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation in Verne's name to either of his two favourite charities; The Starkey Hearing Foundation and Best Buddies," the statement concluded.

If you are concerned about the mental health of yourself or a loved one, seek support and information by calling Lifeline 13 11 14, Mensline 1300 789 978, or Kids Helpline 1800 551 800

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram