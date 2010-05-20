MEGAN FOX: MY LIPS ARE MY LIPS

Megan Fox who will next appear in the film, "Jonah Hex" chatted with Allure magazine and also looks gorgeous on the cover of the upcoming June issue.
Fox discusses everything from tanning to the unibrow she had as a child to the much hyped rumours of plastic surgery.
The star told the magazine that she was done with tanning, and only went down that path to impress her "Transformers: Revenge of The Fallen" director, Michael Bay to play the role of Mikaela Banes in the movie.
She said "I had been tanning a lot so that Michael (Bay) would be happy with my skin tone. Every spare moment of sun that was outside, I had to be in it," the 24-year-old actress laments. "It's not going to happen again because of the damage and the possible skin cancer."
Megan Fox was also quizzed on the subject of plastic surgery which has been of much interest to many as to whether the star had dabbled in this area.
"I would encourage anyone to first speak with a therapist, to try and figure out where this want comes from, because a lot of times it's not related to your teeth or your nose or your chin - the surgery is not going to alleviate that insecurity for you. If then you feel (like) this is something (you) want to do, then do it. It's amazing that we have the technology to do the stuff that we do."
The Hollywood actress might have been vague on the plastic surgery front, but when she was asked about her lips she vehemently denied any sort of enhancement in that area.
Pointing to a 2002 photo in Allure's "Style Timeline" feature, which shows Fox in various makeup and hairstyles over the years, Fox says firmly: "I will say for people who question the authenticity of my lips, you can clearly see that my lips are my lips."
It's obviously a sensitive topic to the star, so this time she came prepared in the form of a 1995 photo of herself from school, complete with a very obvious unibrow.
Saying she "always hated" the so-called imperfection, Fox has some perspective on it now, thanks to folklore, she said to Allure:
"It's an old wives' tale that babies born with unibrows are destined to be famous, and when I was born, my grandmother looked at my mom and said, "'This baby's going to be famous.'"
And it now looks as if Megan won't have to worry about preserving her tan for "Transformers 3," as the latest news is saying that she has been dropped from the third film in the series.
Filming began this week in Los Angeles and in a surprisingly sudden axing, Megan Fox will not return to reprise her role.
The move is also unusual since word around Hollywood talent agencies was that director, Michael Bay and writer Ehren Kruger were planning on creating a female nemesis for Fox.
Bay and company now plan to take the story "in another direction," according to insiders, and will cast a new love interest.
The third installment of the popcorn blockbuster had been amassing a higher level of actors, with John Malkovich, Frances McDormand and Patrick Dempsey being new additions.
Megan will next be seen in "Jonah Hex" due to open on 5th August.