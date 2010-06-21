LADY GAGA GETS HER GUNS OUT FOR ROLLING STONE

This is the second time Lady Gaga has posed for Rolling Stone magazine. The first time saw her pose naked but for a series of well placed bubbles.
This time, besides the machine guns strapped to her chest, there is also the fact that the diva is sans clothes except for some teeny weeny underwear.
Lady Gaga first showcased her twin loaded "gun bra" in her recently released controversial video "Alejandro" in which she was also seen swallowing rosary beads and squirming around in a bed in surrounded by semi-nude men in high heels.
Check out "Alejandro"
The video left many fans split as to whether the 24 year old star had crossed the line with her video.
Gaga has also made headlines due to her recent antics at a Yankees baseball game last Friday.
The star was photographed wearing nothing but bra and panties and fishnet tights and managed to illegally get herself into the Yankees team's clubhouse to watch the game and drink whisky. However, now it seems her actions could see her being banned from the stadium.
The team's co-owner Hal Steinbrenner stated at the time that the singer is permanently banned from the team’s clubhouse after "boozy antics," which included "swigging whiskey and repeatedly fondling her boobs."
Since then, General Manager, Brian Cashman, has come forward to tell the Daily News Sunday that the star had not been banned however, clearly a clause will be set up to ensure guests to the clubhouse don't replicate Gaga's interesting outfit any time soon.
Want More Gaga? Lady Gaga Bares More Than Just Her Soul
What do you think of Lady Gaga's Rolling Stone cover?