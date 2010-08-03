A NEW LOW FOR LADY GAGA

auent_blog_gaga-vanity

"I have this weird thing that if I sleep with someone they’re going to take my creativity from me through my vagina." Yes, Gaga actually came out with that one! The 'Bad Romance' singer told Vanity Fair that she tries to avoid having sex because she is afraid that her creative energy will be lost. Each to their own but does anyone believe a shred of her statement? We aren't buying it!



Other outlandish quotes to come from Gaga's mouth include "My friends joke that I’m dead until I get onstage. I’m dead right now as you’re speaking to me." It would be sad to find out that someone was pulling the strings to allow such drivel to come out of this puppet's mouth.



She continues to tell Vanity Fair "I'm perpetually lonely. I’m lonely when I’m in relationships. It’s my condition as an artist." We wonder why she continues down the path of producing albums and film clips if it is depressing her so much. This is not the first negative comment to come from her, she has previously told Rolling Stone Magazine "As artists, we are eternally heartbroken."



Further to her thoughts on relationships she states "I'm drawn to bad romances. And my song ["Bad Romance"] is about whether I go after those [sort of relationships] or if they find me. I’m quite celibate now; I don’t really get time to meet anyone." Interestingly photos of her and ex-boyfriend, Luc Carl, have surfaced which have the two smooching in a pool recently...



As she strips bare for thephoto shoot she also reveals her past drug use and when she 'hit rock bottom'. She visited her grandmother to help her through the pain."I cried. I told her I thought my life was over and I have no hope and I've worked so hard, and I knew I was good. What would I do now? And she said, 'I'm gonna let you cry for a few more hours. And then after those few hours are up, you’re gonna stop crying, you’re gonna pick yourself up, you're gonna go back to New York, and you're gonna kick some ass.'" Maybe rehab might have helped?See the video on Gaga's interview