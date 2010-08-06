LAURENCE FISHBURNE'S DAUGHTER ASPIRED TO BE PORN STAR

auent_blog_fishburne-porn

As rumours fly that Montana made the decision to star in a porn film to help catapult her into the entertainment industry she has come out and declared "I am not in porn to get into acting. I am in porn because I wanted to be in porn,"



The 18-year old tells People Magazine "Being in an adult film is not a big deal to me, It's something I always wanted to do. I have always been comfortable in my body and with my sexuality."



Her father, an Academy Award nominated actor, Laurence, did not find out about the film until after it was made. "I had already filmed it by the time they knew so I didn't give them a chance to talk me out of it,so I could pursue what I want to do without being constrained by them." Montana tells People.



As any normal father Laurence is devastated by Montana's career choice. "I hear through relatives that he's upset but I haven't talked to him directly for him to tell me his feelings," Montana admits, saying that when she did break the news, he reacted with stunned silence.



"I hope it's not hurting him. It wasn't done to hurt him," she says. "But I think it will take time and talking through the issues. Eventually, I hope he will be proud of me."