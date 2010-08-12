JENNIFER ANISTON: 'I DON'T HAVE A CRYSTAL BALL'

auent_blog_jen-motherhood

In her new romantic comedy, ‘The Switch’ Jennifer Aniston plays a 40ish career woman who is done waiting around for Mr. Right and decides she's going to have a baby on her own, courtesy of a sperm donor. With a habit of picking movies that parallel her own life – ‘The Break-Up,’ ‘He's Just Not That Into You’ Aniston again leaves herself wide open to the inevitable questions about finding the perfect man and her ticking biological clock with this latest venture.



See Aniston talking about motherhood



When asked if she would take the same route as her character Kassie does in order to have a child, the currently single star answered, "I wouldn't personally. That's not a road I've thought about, but I know people who have. I do want to have kids, but I don't know how that's going to look at this moment. I don't have a crystal ball."



Jason Bateman, who plays Aniston's best friend - and maybe baby daddy - in the film, had nothing but praise for his old friend, who he's currently filming the black comedy "Horrible Bosses" with in LA. "We kind of just brought our friendship from behind the camera to in front of it," said Bateman before kidding that his frequent screen partner (the two also co-starred in "The Break-Up") might possibly be stalking him. "I wish she'd stop following me. It's getting uncomfortable." Aniston's response? "Ha! I think he might be stalking me, because I had this job before he did!" shot back the star, who is also an executive producer on the film.



Sporting a blue singlet and formfitting jeans that showed off her taut, toned figure, Aniston was full of energy and laughter while trying to resist an enticing gourmet chocolate that was within arms distance. "I sit next to chocolate, [but] I don't eat it," joked the star before sharing that her secret to staying in shape involves a good diet - "I'm very aware of what I put in my body" - and consistency and variety when it comes to exercise. "Whether it's taking a walk, or a bike ride," Aniston advises to mix it up, "so you can wake your body up if you hit plateaus." With a body most people would die for at 41, the actress admits that as well as pressure from the industry to stay in shape, she maintains her fab physique for herself.



"I'm not a fitness expert. I just do it because it feels really good. I have much more energy, I sleep much better, and I can eat whenever I want," she says, adding with a chuckle, "Now, I'm going to eat this little piece of chocolate here!"