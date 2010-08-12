SANDRA BULLOCK AND JESSE JAMES SPOTTED OUT TOGETHER?

auent_blog_sandra-jesse-together

Recently estranged couple Sandra Bullock and Jesse James were allegedly spotted by a photographer heading inside Jesse's West Coast Choppers offices in Long Beach, California on Monday. The couple reportedly spent the day together with Jesse's daughter Chandler according to RadarOnline.com.



The photo has been taken of the trio from behind which makes it hard to confirm whether it actually is Bullock, however it does look a lot like her and has sparked a lot of interest online. Many entertainment sites believe that it is her.



WHO magazine has reported that Bullock's rep has confirmed to them that the woman in the photo is not Bullock. The rep stated that Bullock as at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday, however RadarOnline.com claims that the photo was taken on the Monday..



Read more from WHO on Bullock's rep denying the claim.



RadarOnline.com has said that the photographer, Karl Larsen, did see her face and has said that it was definitely Bullock.



Larsen told RadarOnline.com "Jesse took Sandra and Chandler to his nearby restaurant Cisco Burger for breakfast and they left at around 11.45am before walking the short distance to West Coast Choppers."



'He held the door open for Sandra and Chandler as they left and they all looked very relaxed and chatted amicably with one another."



'They all stayed inside his offices until after 3pm before leaving in a black sports car which then drove back to his house on Sunset Beach."



"Jesse was driving the car, Sandra was sitting in the passenger seat, while Chandler sat in the back."



If it is her we hope that she is making the right choice! If it isn't her then it seems that Jesse James is trying to find a replica replacement!



Sandra filed for divorce earlier this year from her husband of 5 years, Jesse, after he admitted to infidelity.



