MEL'S MESS GROWS

It has been reported that Polish porn website manager, Violet Kowal, was having an affair with Mel Gibson and the pair were communicating on Jan 6, the day that Mel and Oksana had their blow up according to TMZ.com.



Kowal claims that they were communicating about the blowup in question and that Mel's bodyguards threatened her to keep her mouth shut.



A British tabloid reported that Kowal said that Mel had also tried to keep her from exposing the blowup "He called me up from a blocked number so I wouldn't know it was him. He screamed at me 'Listen you bitch, do you know who this is. Don't f--- with me or I will make you suffer'," she said.



According to TMZ.com Kowal has been contacted by the L.A. County Department of Children and Family Services, the Sensitive Case Unit, asking her to speak with them regarding the matter.



Heraldsun.com.au claims that Mel and Kowal were having an affair for 6 months, the period in which Oksana was pregnant with the couple’s first child. The relationship between Gibson and Kowal reportedly ended in January.



Kowal said of the relationship "He came across as a single man. It was only later I realised he was seeing me behind Oksana's back," she said.



Gibson has denied having an affair with Kowal - branding her claims an "absurd fabrication" - but the tabloid said she had passed a lie detector test and provided evidence of the blowup.



Kowal and Jesse Jame's mistress, Michelle “Bombshell” McGee, have been recently spotted out together. TMZ.com claim the pair are preparing to do a strip club tour…tacky!