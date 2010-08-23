HEIDI MONTAG AND PLAYBOY PLAYMATE SEX TAPE?

It seems that Spencer Pratt loves to sit at home and use his crystals for evil rather than good! He has recently told TMZ.com that when he dropped by Heidi's apartment to collect his stuff he came across a sex tape featuring Heidi and former Playboy Playmate Karissa Shannon having lesbian sex.
TMZ.com reports that Pratt is looking to sell the tape to Vivid Entertainment, the same company that handled Kim Kardashian's sex tape.
Pratt has a reputation for creating fictional stories about sex tapes, he originally spread a rumour that there was a sex tape that featured fellow Hills star Lauren Conrad. So we are pretty sure that this claim is fictional too!
However Karissa has told TMZ.com that a tape does exist and if Pratt releases it she will sue him. She did say that she doesn't think that Pratt has the tape.
As Pratt no longer has the reality TV show The Hills and Heidi has recently filed for divorce he has nothing better to do than to sit around and dream up damaging stories about those around him. Sad little man!
Last week Pratt announced his plans to write a tell-all memoir about his relationship with Heidi, see our blog Speidi Feuding for more details.
Heidi and Spencer married in 2009 on the reality tv show The Hills
Montag filed for divorce on July 30, citing irreconcilable differences. Spencer has typically said of the divorce "Heidi couldn't handle King Spencer's fame so she got out of the marriage."
During the show Pratt isolated Heidi from her friends and family and became so unstable that his best friend Brody Jenner said "He's lost it"