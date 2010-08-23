HEIDI MONTAG AND PLAYBOY PLAYMATE SEX TAPE?

auent_blog_speidi-feuding

It seems that Spencer Pratt loves to sit at home and use his crystals for evil rather than good! He has recently told TMZ.com that when he dropped by Heidi's apartment to collect his stuff he came across a sex tape featuring Heidi and former Playboy Playmate Karissa Shannon having lesbian sex.



TMZ.com reports that Pratt is looking to sell the tape to Vivid Entertainment, the same company that handled Kim Kardashian's sex tape.



Pratt has a reputation for creating fictional stories about sex tapes, he originally spread a rumour that there was a sex tape that featured fellow Hills star Lauren Conrad. So we are pretty sure that this claim is fictional too!



However Karissa has told TMZ.com that a tape does exist and if Pratt releases it she will sue him. She did say that she doesn't think that Pratt has the tape.

