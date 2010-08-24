MILEY'S LATEST TRASHY ROLE

auent_blog_miley-lol

Thought the lap dance was enough? (Check out our blog Miley Goes From Little Girl To Lap Dancer for more) Think she went too far in her film clip for 'Can't Be Tamed'? Had enough of the fishnets with no pants look? Well don't expect Miley's latest film 'LOL: Laughing out Loud' (seriously who calls a film that??) to take you down Hannah Montana memory lane.



Hollywood Life has reported that Miley's character, Lola, in the film loses her virginity, gets wasted, smokes pot and kisses two of her girlfriends.



We feel for Demi Moore, who stars as Miley's mum Ana in the film, as she has to cop an eyeful of Miley's brazilian wax. Moore's character tells Lola "I won't let you turn into a porn star!" Too late for Cyrus! We wonder whether Aussie boyfriend Liam Hemsworth is loving the new promiscuous Miley? Have we got another Britney Spears on the cards?



Demi has defended Miley's choice in playing the part telling MTV News that Miley is "incredibly grounded" and nothing like her character.



"[Miley] is a true professional, and she truly has a wonderful family," she said. "It really shows."



Mm, considering her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, shrugged off the lap dance controversy telling TMZ.com "it's what people her age do," we aren't too sure that the family is as normal as Moore makes out...That's right Billy strip clubs are full of 16-year olds!



The film is due to be released next year.