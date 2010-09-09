NO MORE SIBLINGS FOR SURI…YET

auent_blog_katie-no-kids

Anytime Katie Holmes dons a thick coat or looks a little bloated everyone gets on the ‘Katie’s pregnant again’ bandwagon.



It seems ‘The Romantics’ star can’t go to the local doctor or Scientology center without the rumours starting up.



Everyone wants to see a little sibling for cute Suri but Katie has told US marie claire that her and husband, Tom Cruise, have no plans for more children at this point.



"Maybe in a couple of years, but right now I want to make sure I'm really there for Suri," Holmes, 31, says.



"I'm the youngest in my family - my closest sister is five years older than me, and the next one is nine years ahead of me, so I was a bit of an only child, and I liked it! I liked having all of my mum's attention, and sometimes I think I still do."



Katie takes Suri on set with her and the pair can often be spotted out shopping together or eating cupcakes.

