NO MORE SIBLINGS FOR SURI…YET

Anytime Katie Holmes dons a thick coat or looks a little bloated everyone gets on the ‘Katie’s pregnant again’ bandwagon.
It seems ‘The Romantics’ star can’t go to the local doctor or Scientology center without the rumours starting up.
Everyone wants to see a little sibling for cute Suri but Katie has told US marie claire that her and husband, Tom Cruise, have no plans for more children at this point.
"Maybe in a couple of years, but right now I want to make sure I'm really there for Suri," Holmes, 31, says.
"I'm the youngest in my family - my closest sister is five years older than me, and the next one is nine years ahead of me, so I was a bit of an only child, and I liked it! I liked having all of my mum's attention, and sometimes I think I still do."
Katie takes Suri on set with her and the pair can often be spotted out shopping together or eating cupcakes.
"We travel a lot, and so for me, it's keeping a daily schedule for Suri that never changes. We wake up and we do the same thing. She does her chores," she tells US marie claire. "If she doesn't get her chores done, I notice she's not really herself. She has to make her bed, she has to take her dishes to the sink, she has to put her clothes in the laundry - you know, that basic stuff."
The lifestyle that Katie describes is far from the one that Star magazine claims Suri leads. The magazine claims ‘that Suri is being raised according to the strict rules of Tom and Katie's Scientology faith- and the word no is almost never used. Suri has no scheduled bedtime. Tom and Kate let her decide when.’
The magazine continues to claim that ‘She is never disciplined, so when she painted on the wall, Tom and Katie told her it was beautiful.’
Holmes tells US marie Claire "I try to do what my mom did for me...just spending time with her, making doll clothes and planting in the garden. When Suri comes to the set, we have art projects, and I just try to keep her busy and inspired."