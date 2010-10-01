MADONNA IN THE RAW

Reminiscent of her 'Like A Prayer' days Madonna sexed up a pair of thigh high stockings and a cleavage filled negligee complete with crucifix and sunglasses inside, as you do, in the latest Dolce & Gabbana ad campaign.
Prowling on the bed Madonna teases the camera with her cleavage. In another shot she reclines back revealing her vein popping arm which scares of the black and white cat that is accompanying her on the shoot.
The 52 year-old 'Like A Virgin' singer has set out to prove that she is not slowing down anytime soon. While we admire her for staying in the game, we wonder if going al naturale would paint things in a different light?
We got our hands on some before and after shots from her last Dolce & Gabbana shoot, the raw photos are not so smoking hot...
Her macrobiotic diet and 3 hour a day workout may actually be contributing to her aging look. Not to mention the puffy face courtesy of cosmetic surgery! Airbrushing is clearly Madge's best friend.
We hope next time we see Madonna in a Dolce & Gabbana advert she brings herself.
