AMY WINEHOUSE OFF THE DRUGS

Earlier this week Amy Winehouse performed a secret charity gig at her favorite pub The Hawley Arms. Amy seems to be on the path to recovery as she appeared looking healthy and fresh faced.
The 'Rehab' singer told Glamour magazine "I'm much healthier now. I used to use drugs and I haven't used drugs in almost three years. It's not a hard thing."
Her father Mitch told the Commons Home Affairs committee last October that Amy had been clean for one year.
Amy admitted that the choice to get clean happened overnight "I literally woke up one day and was like 'I don't want to do this any more'."
Her dad admitted that the family was "Very fortunate – we were able to afford the best doctors, clinical psychologists, rehabilitation and hospitals" to assist Amy to get off the drugs.
So it seems the days of Amy wandering the streets in her bra looking disorientated could be in the past as the future has started to enter her mind.
"I'm of the age when you start thinking about it – not seriously – but you start thinking about having kids."
"Although I'm not going to be getting pregnant in the next nine months."
