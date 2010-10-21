EVA LONGORIA’S EMBARASSMENT

auent_blog_eva-raps

Cringe! Each time that you watch this it doesn't get any better! If this is Eva's attempt at a joke we ain't finding it funny!





Donning a revealing swimsuit and black hoodie Longoria took to the microphone to belt out some random noises and rhymes. The aim of the video is to let people know more about this year's host for the MTV Europe Music Awards. This is probably not the best introduction to Eva Longoria.



Yo! I'm Eva Longoria

And this is a storia

One sweet home girl

Who comes from Estoria



Do we want to hear more? She continues to display her amazing rhyming abilities.



Im the host

And anytime I want I can order French toast



Ouch! Make it stop!



We cannot wait to see what she does at the MTV EMA's, stay tuned they are on November 7.