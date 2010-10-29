QUAID ALLEGES LEDGER WAS 'WHACKED'

auent_blog_ledger-whacked-quaid

Actor Randy Quaid has released a statement to media outlets today, claiming a "malignant tumour of star whackers in Hollywood" was responsible for the sudden deaths of up to eight fellow actors. One of the alleged eight is the late Australian actor, Heath Ledger. Ledger passed away unexpectedly in January 2008 from an accidental toxic combination of prescription medications.



Claiming their lives are at risk, Quaid and wife Evi are currently seeking refuge in Canada after fleeing the US this week. The actor, who starred alongside Ledger in "Brokeback Mountain" in 2006, claimed he was being hunted by the gang.



"Up until a year ago Evi and I had never had any run-in with the law whatsoever," he said. "We are not criminals nor are we fugitives from justice. Nor are we crazy. We are simply artists and filmmakers who are being racketeered on.""I have personally known eight actors, all of whom I have worked with and was close to - Heath Ledger, Chris Penn, David Carradine among them.Quaid went on to name some big name actors whom he believes to be next on the list. "I believe these actors were whacked and I believe many others, such as Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan and Mel Gibson, are being played to get at their money."Randy and Evi Quaid currently have an arrest warrant out for them after they failed to appear at a mandatory court hearing on charges of squatting. They have also been in and out of court this year on other charges such as suspicion of burglary and entering a building without consent.