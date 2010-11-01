ZACH GALIFIANAKIS GETS HIGH ON TV

Funny man Zach Galifianakis appeared on Bill Maher's talk show on Friday where the discussion focused on California's controversial Proposition 19, a bill which could legalise marijuana activities in California.



Both Zach and Maher are advocates of the law but Zach admitted that politicians would be hesitant to support it.



"I think I would have to agree it's a tricky thing politically to jump on that (marijuana) bandwagon cause I think that maybe people see it as taboo still." The Hangover star stated.



Zach then pulled a joint from his pocket and lit up on the show. After hysterical laughter from the audience and shocked looks from other guests on the show Zach then screamed, "Oh my God! Look at those dragons!"



Zach then said "But that's my point I think that's what people think of it."



It was an interesting move by Zach after he was reportedly one of the cast members keen to have Mel Gibson removed from the cast of The Hangover 2 due to Gibson's history of run-ins with the law.



Galifianakis complained in a Comedy Death-Ray podcast: "A movie you're acting in, you don't have a lot of control—you just show up and vomit your lines out. I'm not the boss. I'm in a deep protest right now with a movie I'm working on, up in arms about something. But I can't get the guys to [listen]…I'm not making any leeway."



It is believed that Zach was referring to the issue of Gibson, it seems that in the end his complaints did make an impact as Gibson was replaced by Liam Neeson. Neeson will star as a Bangkok tattoo artist.



Millions of Californians will take to the polls on Tuesday to vote on Proposition 19. It is expected to be thrown out as Wikipedia stated the argument against the Proposition is the "gaps and flaws that may have serious unintended consequences on public safety, workplaces and federal funding."



Wikipedia also stated that the arguments for the Proposition are "that it would help with California’s budget shortfall, cut off funding to violent drug cartels and redirect law enforcement resources to more dangerous crimes."



On the show Maher predicted that bringing in the legislation to legalise marijuana activities would save California between $8-9 billion that is currently being spent on law enforcement.



For more information on Proposition 19 head here



Watch the trailer for Zach's upcoming movie Due Date

auent_blog_zach-high