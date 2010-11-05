ELLEN SURPRISED AT PORTIA’S PAIN

auent_blog_ellen-portia

Portia de Rossi has decided to share with the world the struggles that she went through when she battled anorexia via her new book "Unbearable Lightness: A Story of Loss and Gain". The book also covers other issues that de Rossi faced, such as coming to terms with her sexuality.



Ellen had Portia on her show to talk about the book and her experiences. On the show Ellen revealed that the book was an eye opener even for her.



"There is a lot of stuff that I actually didn't know, I mean I knew a little bit, but I didn't know the details."



Ellen also shared this surprise on The Oprah Winfrey Show.



"She hated herself. I mean, she absolutely hated herself and I look at her and I think, 'How could you ever? How did you not know how amazing you were?' It's heartbreaking."



"I didn't know at first. I met her after she had gone through that. I knew that she had suffered from eating disorders but nobody really sees the ugly, deep, dark places that she takes you in that book. I'd seen one of the pictures where she looks like a skeleton and so I knew it had been bad, but i didn't know what it takes to get to that point and the insanity of the repetitious behavior and the loneliness and the hiding — all that stuff. She'd read little passages as she was writing it and just break down in tears."



Portia's response to Ellen's surprise also outlines why she had the idea to write a book.



"I don't think anyone can really understand what it's like to suffer from an eating disorder unless they've actually gone through it themselves and that's kind of why I wanted to write it (the book) myself without the help of anybody else. I wanted to tell the story from the perspective of the person suffering and not from the healthy person's perspective."



Portia credited Ellen for helping her through her body issues.



"Ellen has completely changed the way I look at life. She has made me not worry about what other people think. I'm still working on that, I have to be honest. She has taught me that who I am is perfectly good enough...that I don't have to pretend to be anything other than who I am, and that's been the most incredible gift that she's given me."



In the interview Portia revealed that she is a lot more accepting of her body now and says she has an understanding that she is not perfect but Ellen disagrees.



"I don't think that I'm perfect at all"

Ellen responded with "I do."