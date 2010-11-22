POSH TO FLY INTO OZ

auent_blog_posh-oz

This week Victoria Beckham will reportedly accompany husband David down under for his game against the Newcastle Jets.



David's team LA Galaxy is set to take on the Jets in Newcastle this weekend.



Posh was in talks with the Victorian Racing Club regarding a deal to have her appear at the Melbourne cup. The deal fell through and Victoria didn't make an appearance earlier this month however she will be in Newcastle.



The deal was allegedly worth $1 million and the VRC has said they are hopeful they can host Victoria next year.



LA Galaxy is expected to touch down in Newcastle on Thursday and will fit in some pre-match activities.



Woman's Day has reported that Victoria is working on an "epic Australia" wardrobe for her visit.



One thing that will be missing from her beauty regime is fake tan. The former fake tanner lover has admitted that she is over the orange look.



"I don't wear fake tan anymore. Sometimes I've been turned orange but that's definitely a look from my past."



"Being overly tanned is very ageing and, dare I say it, a bit footballer's wife. I'm a little tanned from being in Los Angeles but I don't use self-tan. Embrace your natural colour!"