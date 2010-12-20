BRITNEY SPEARS TO BE DISNEY ROLE MODEL

Britney is an unlikely pick for a Disney role model (or role model at all) given her track record of failed marriages, rehab time and general public meltdowns. But that didn't sway studio executives, who approached Ms. Spears in an attempt to avoid another breakdown like the one suffered by 18-year-old Disney starlet Demi Lovato recently.
Justin Timberlake, Britney's fellow Mickey Mouse Club Mouseketeer, has also been asked to guide young performers.
"Justin and Britney have been asked if they would like to come in and speak to their younger counterparts about the tribulations of being famous so young," claims a movie insider.
Britney created pop-pandemonium as an 18-year-old with her smash single, 'Baby One More Time.' After failed marriages, rehab time and the loss of custody of her two boys, the pop star is now back on the straight and narrow.