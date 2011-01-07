auent_blog_jamie-presley-busted

The 33 year old comedic actress was pulled over by police in Santa Monica California around 11pm on Wednesday evening (05.01.10), for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.



Police were alerted to Presley's driving after the actress committing a traffic violation, and after a sobriety test was arrested and booked on suspicion of DUI.



The star was later taken to Santa Monica jail and held on $15,000 bail.



Californian Law Infringement officers would not confirm Presley's blood-alcohol level, however the only reason for bail to be set at $15,000 when no children, drugs, or accident had been involved is if the driver's blood-alcohol level is higher than .15.



The normal amount for bail is $5000, indicating that Presley's blood-alcohol level may have been above the .15 mark.





Presley joins the rapidly growing list of celebrities with DUI convictions, including Lindsay Lohan, Paris Hilton and Mel Gibson, to name just a few.



The most prominent of these cases being that of Lindsay Lohan. The 'Machete' star was arrested twice in 2007 for driving under the influence, and is undergoing ongoing rehabilitation and community service as a result of her convictions.



Let's hope Presley learns from Lohan's mistakes and flags a cab next time.