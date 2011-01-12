KATIE AND ALEX TO ANNOUNCE SPLIT

auent_blog_katie-and-alex-announce-split

The couple is reported to have been experiencing difficulties in their marriage for several months, and is said to have already written the statement announcing their divorce. It is reported that the statement will be released by publicists later today.



A source told The Sun: "The announcement is a formality. The truth is the marriage has been dead for months.



"They just never got on once the spotlight disappeared and they were left with the dull reality of their relationship.



"They just rushed into it hoping for the best and it has all gone pear-shaped. Alex is more depressed about it than she is. She was his meal ticket, and he knows it."



Both stars are adamant that there is no third party involved, however much of their relationship was made public in on their ITV2 reality show 'Katie & Alex: For Better For Worse,' which may have added strain to the marriage.



After having dated for only six months, Price and Reid married in a private Las Vegas ceremony in July 2006, before celebrating their love for each other during a public ceremony that was aired on their reality-television show.In recent months the couple has had to defend the state of their marriage, as allegations of an impending split ran rife in the media.In an interview with Star Magazine Reid defended the marriage saying: "Like most couples we have our ups and downs, we have both been under pressure and it has affected us."So yes, we've been having difficulties, but we're hopeful we will get it sorted. We went on holiday over the New Year to reconnect, and it felt like we did."Reid also revealed: "Katie's a hard arse - she can keep going and going when we are arguing. But I know deep down that we really love each other."Despite this optimism, Price addressed separation rumours on Twitter last week, writing: "To answer my fans questions, News of the World did an accurate story Sunday about our marriage in crises (sic) ..always look on bright side xx."Price was also married to singer Peter Andre for three and a half years, but their relationship went sour in 2009.Let's hope 2011 is a better year for all parties involved.