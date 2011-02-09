LADY GAGA'S EMBARRASSMENT

auent_blog_gaga-apartment

When preparing for filming one would think a bit of research would naturally be a part of the process, not so for Lady Gaga and the crew of '60 Minutes.' They boldly walked up to the door of Gaga's New York apartment where she lived for three years prior to finding fame and knocked on the door, naturally thinking that the occupant would let them bombard the house. Think again Gaga!



"Hi, this is Lady Gaga. I was just wondering if I could say, Hi."



The resident of the house responded with "I'd rather not have any cameras."



We can sympathise with the resident, what if they were in their PJ's and hadn't cleaned their house in a while? What if they were not a Gaga fan? As if you would want her prancing about your flat! Especially as the pop tart was sporting a fugly wig which had a super high fringe – it looked like a 3-year-old had been at it!



Maybe the resident had heard the rumours that were doing the rounds of the apartment block, her neighbours thought she was a hooker! Her outfit on the day didn't do much to quash the rumours!



One of her former neighbours saw Gaga stumbling home at 4am "wearing, like, nothing" and said to his sister, "Did you know there is a prostitute that lives in the building?"



Since finding fame from her first album, The Fame, Gaga no longer lives in a tiny New York flat. The 'Poker Face' star is currently renting a $25,000 a month mansion in Bel Air, California where she lives with her boyfriend Luc Carl.



Gaga is set to release the first single from her new album of the same name, 'Born This Way,' on Friday. She was originally going to release it on Sunday night, to coincide with her Grammy's performance but on Twitter announced; 'Can't wait any longer, single coming Friday.'



BORN THIS WAY WRITTEN BY: LADY GAGA

PRODUCED BY: LADY GAGA, FERNANDO GARIBAY, DJ WHITE SHADOW

MIXED AND ENGINEERED BY: DAVID RUSSEL

INTRO:

It doesn’t matter if you love him, or capital H-I-M

Just put your paws up

’cause you were Born This Way, Baby

VERSE:

MY MAMA TOLD ME WHEN I WAS YOUNG

WE ARE ALL BORN SUPERSTARS

SHE ROLLED MY HAIR AND PUT MY LIPSTICK ON

IN THE GLASS OF HER BOUDOIR

“THERE’S NOTHIN WRONG WITH LOVIN WHO YOU ARE”

SHE SAID, “‘CAUSE HE MADE YOU PERFECT, BABE”

“SO HOLD YOUR HEAD UP GIRL AND YOU’LL GO FAR,

LISTEN TO ME WHEN I SAY”

CHORUS:

I’M BEAUTIFUL IN MY WAY

‘CAUSE GOD MAKES NO MISTAKES

I’M ON THE RIGHT TRACK BABY

I WAS BORN THIS WAY

DON’T HIDE YOURSELF IN REGRET

JUST LOVE YOURSELF AND YOU’RE SET

I’M ON THE RIGHT TRACK BABY

I WAS BORN THIS WAY

POST-CHORUS:

OOO THERE AIN’T NO OTHER WAY

BABY I WAS BORN THIS WAY

BABY I WAS BORN THIS WAY

OOO THERE AIN’T NO OTHER WAY

BABY I WAS BORN-

I’M ON THE RIGHT TRACK BABY

I WAS BORN THIS WAY

DON’T BE A DRAG -JUST BE A QUEEN

DON’T BE A DRAG -JUST BE A QUEEN

DON’T BE A DRAG -JUST BE A QUEEN

DON’T BE!

VERSE:

GIVE YOURSELF PRUDENCE

AND LOVE YOUR FRIENDS

SUBWAY KID, REJOICE YOUR TRUTH

IN THE RELIGION OF THE INSECURE

I MUST BE MYSELF, RESPECT MY YOUTH

A DIFFERENT LOVER IS NOT A SIN

BELIEVE CAPITAL H-I-M (HEY HEY HEY)

I LOVE MY LIFE I LOVE THIS RECORD AND

MI AMORE VOLE FE YAH (LOVE NEEDS FAITH)

REPEAT CHORUS + POST-CHORUS

BRIDGE:

DON’T BE A DRAG, JUST BE A QUEEN

WHETHER YOU’RE BROKE OR EVERGREEN

YOU’RE BLACK, WHITE, BEIGE, CHOLA DESCENT

YOU’RE LEBANESE, YOU’RE ORIENT

WHETHER LIFE’S DISABILITIES

LEFT YOU OUTCAST, BULLIED, OR TEASED

REJOICE AND LOVE YOURSELF TODAY

‘CAUSE BABY YOU WERE BORN THIS WAY

NO MATTER GAY, STRAIGHT, OR BI,

LESBIAN, TRANSGENDERED LIFE

I’M ON THE RIGHT TRACK BABY

I WAS BORN TO SURVIVE

NO MATTER BLACK, WHITE OR BEIGE

CHOLA OR ORIENT MADE

I’M ON THE RIGHT TRACK BABY

I WAS BORN TO BE BRAVE

REPEAT CHORUS

OUTRO/REFRAIN:

I WAS BORN THIS WAY HEY!

I WAS BORN THIS WAY HEY!

I’M ON THE RIGHT TRACK BABY

I WAS BORN THIS WAY HEY!

I WAS BORN THIS WAY HEY!

I WAS BORN THIS WAY HEY!

I’M ON THE RIGHT TRACK BABY

I WAS BORN THIS WAY HEY!

Gaga has already released two album artwork images, one of which is a racy photograph revealing Gaga's backside. The other seems to channel Ke$ha...Gaga has also pre-released the lyrics to the single, 'Born This Way,' check it out below.