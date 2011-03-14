CHARLIE SHEEN SELLS OUT IN 18 MINUTES

The Dirtiest writes for TheDirt.com

charlie-sheen-sold-out

Haven't we had enough of this man yet? Well it seems not. The world's favourite bad boy has done it again, and no, no not Gaddafi.

After pretty much owning the internet in the last two weeks, Charlie Sheen's star is shining even brighter, selling out his 'Violent Torpedo of Truth/Defeat is Not An Option Show' in just 18 minutes.

Winning!? Well it looks like it. Warner Bros must be fuming...

After this massive win, Sheen has decided to extend the tour to possibly 20-30 cities. Word is these extra shows will include international dates and yes Australia is on the list.

No doubt family groups will be outraged by this news as he's obviously not best role model. But we reckon he could probably show our footballers a trick or two on how to turn a career negative in to a positive.

If Charlie came to town, would you buy tickets?

The Dirtiest writes for TheDirt.com