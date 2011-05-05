GUY RITCHIE REPORTEDLY CIRCUMCISED TO PLEASE MADONNA

madonna_guy_ritchie_circumcised-16s3o27.jpg

A spiritual adviser to Madonna, Karen Berg, has reportedly claimed that Ritchie underwent the surgeon's knife to please his then-wife and adhere to her Kabbalah faith.

Madonna "Keeps a kosher home, she observes Shabbat, she circumcised her son and had her [ex-] husband circumcised," Berg is reported to have said.

The 'Erotica' singer, who was raised a Roman Catholic, is said to have heard about Kabbalah while pregnant with her daughter Lourdes in Los Angeles.

Kabbalah is an ancient discipline of Judaisim, concerned with the mystical aspects of the religion.

In 2009, an article published in Yediot Ahronot, Israel's biggest newspaper, reported that the star discovered Kabbalah at a time when "something was missing in my life."

"Life no longer seemed like a series of Random events,' she wrote. 'I also began to see that being Rich and Famous wasn't going to bring me lasting fulfilment and that it was not the end of the journey."

Madonna and Guy Ritchie married in 2004 in Scotland, four months after the birth of their son Rocco.

The couple announced their separation in 2008, with the divorce proceedings finalised by the end of the year.