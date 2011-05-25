OPRAH'S FINAL SHOWS

gail_king_oprah_winfrey_maria_shriver-16toscl.jpg

There was a lot of love in the house (or should that be stadium?) for Oprah Winfrey as she filmed her TV-show's final ever episodes last week. And now we all get to see them as they hit the airwaves this week.

The super star-studded line-up included tributes from some of Hollywood's biggest names, including Madonna, the two Toms (Cruise and Hanks), Will Smith and wife Jada-Pinkett Smith, Usher, good friends Maria Shriver and of course Gail King.

To narrow down some of the most touching tributes so far, we'd have to count the following.

1 - Stevie Wonder surprising Oprah with his hit song, 'Isn't She Lovely?'

2 - A rare and unexpected stage appearance by Oprah's long-term boyfriend, Stedman Graham, telling her "Honey, you are so special, I'm so proud of you.' He continued, "It really does amaze me that I get to be around a woman who changes people's lives every day, and who also takes her own lunch to work. I love you for making a difference in my life."

3 - The Oprah Babies Club. Get your tissues out for this one, led by young actress Dakota Fanning, as they tell Oprah of their proudest achievements inspired by the TV Queen herself.

You can check out the highlights from Part 1 and Part 2 below.

WATCH: Oprah's farewell spectacular part one

WATCH: Oprah's farewell spectacular part two

Tell us, are you sad to see The Oprah Winfrey Show going off air?