While we don’t usually laugh at celebrity drug confessions, Ed Sheeran is definitely an exception. The Thinking Out Loud singer confessed that he once “fell in love with a beanbag” after trying ecstasy. Sheeran says he took the drug while attending a wedding in Ibiza, and became so obsessed with the beanbag that he ordered six more online. Maybe we can expect an ode to his beloved cushion on his next album?
Getty Images
The Maroon 5 frontman admits he quit using drugs after a bad experience with prescription drug Ambien. Instead of giving him and his friend a little kick, the drug knocked both of them out. “It was the first and last time we took this drug,” he said. “We were at Denny’s at some shady part of the city…and we took it and we ordered food…and we woke up at the table, what must have been an hour later."
Getty Images
The star once confessed: "I’ve slept with too many women, done too many drugs and been to too many parties. I loved acid when I was at college. It was an escape. I liked mushrooms. They were like easy acid. I did like blow...Blow would dress you up for a party, but never take you there. You’re always like. This is going to be great! Then you’re just depressed."
Getty Images
Back in 2012, the controversial singer tweeted a photo of himself in Amsterdam having a great time at a ‘coffee shop’. One picture showed Chris with three joints in his mouth. “Don’t worry. It’s medicinal!! Lol,” he assured his fans. Chris actually does have a medicinal marijuana card, but as to why he has it? We’ll never know...
Twitter/Chris Brown
If you love Lady Gaga’s music, then it might interest you to read what she has to say about the role of drugs in her music-making. "I still smoke a lot of pot when I write music,” she said. She once told a crowd in Holland that pot “has totally changed my life and that I've really cut down on drinking. It's, like, been a totally spiritual experience for me with my music.” Righto.
Getty Images
The singer thinks of pot as a natural thing, saying "I don't consider pot a drug, It's a plant. It comes from the earth. George Washington smoked pot.” Really?!
Getty Images
The Queen of Pop managed to make it through her career without being addicted to the drugs she tried. "I only tried Vicodin once. Drugs have a weird effect on me. They do the opposite with me. I just chewed the entire inside of my mouth. I bitched at everybody. And I was in more pain. It was the worst experience of my life. So I’m happy to say that none of my pharmaceuticals - and I had a plethora of them given to me - influenced me,” she said.
Getty Images
While making a documentary, the comedian watched a video of himself doing heroin in a tiny apartment. He admitted that he was jealous of the man he was watching, saying, “It doesn’t make a difference to me. The money, the fame, the power, the sex, the women - none of it. I’d rather be a drug addict.”
Getty Images
The Candle In The Wind hitmaker once admitted that he needed a wake up call when it came to his drug-taking ways. "I was consumed by cocaine, booze, and who knows what else. I apparently never got the memo that the Me Generation had ended,” he said.
Getty Images
The famous rockstar once claimed that, “without cigarettes, I would be doing heroin, probably, on a daily basis.” That’s quite a confession, Joel!
Getty Images
The Living On A Prayer singer saw the error of his ways early on, admitting, "I did the drug thing very young and wised up very young too, because I was into drugs a little too much.” He also said: "I was entrepreneurial even then, buying quarter pounds of dope and trying to make a couple of bucks."
Getty Images
he Rolling Stones rocker definitely wins in the category of Strangest Thing to Snort. "The strangest thing I’ve tried to snort? My father. I snorted my father. He was cremated and I couldn’t resist grinding him up with a little bit of blow. My dad wouldn’t have cared.” Ew.
Getty Images
The Girls star and creator says she is a “total failure” when it comes to illicit substances. “I tried coke…I snorted a little bit, then always sneezed,” she told The Guardian in January 2014. “It was sadder than having not tried drugs, in that I tried drugs and failed at trying drugs."
Lily Allen not only did drugs, but she was also a dealer! "I was a drug dealer in Ibiza at 15...But I haven't done drugs for a while now. Too busy. I'd like to say work and sex have replaced drugs,” she said. Good to know!
Getty Images
Fergie found it hard to quit when she became addicted to crystal meth, saying, "The drug was the hardest boyfriend I ever had to break up with. I dug deep as to why I got there.” She finally kicked her habit when after becoming paranoid that she was being followed by the FBI.
Getty Images
Singer Robbie Williams might some explaining to do to daughter, Theodora, when she grows up! He once said, "At the time you don’t give a s**t if you pop your clogs. I must have been very, very close. I would have carried on, to be honest.” He also said: “It was the American addiction. Prescription drugs… I would do 20 Vicodin in a night. It was a painkiller.”
Getty Images
The Red Hot Chili Peppers rocker once confessed that he "grew up with drugs, but it wasn’t until recently, that I grew out of them."
Getty Images
The Gotta Have Faith singer is another celeb who is well known for their drug habits. "Cannabis keeps me sane and happy. I’d say it’s a great drug - but obviously it’s not very healthy. You can’t afford to smoke it if you’ve got anything to do,” he once said.
Getty Images
The Oasis founder once boasted that he "spent $1m on drugs and enjoyed every minute of it.” Surely he could have spent his money more wisely than that, right?
Getty Images
Comedian and musician Hicks was not against drugs at all, saying: " think drugs have done some good things for us, I really do, and if you don’t believe drugs have done good things for us, do me a favor: go home tonight and take all your albums, all your tapes, and all your cds and burn ‘em. ’cause you know the musicians who made all that great music that’s enhanced your lives throughout the years.... rrrrrrrrreal f**kin high on drugs."
Wikipedia
We’re still recovering from the bombshell that is the True Detective star’s drug confession! "I ended up on a shrink’s couch, and he told me to write down how much I did in a week: 20 E’s, 4 grams of coke, six of speed, half an ounce of hash, three bottles of Jack Daniel’s, 12 bottles of red wine, 60 pints,” he said. Wow.
Getty Images
The trouble star once said that she "tried to mask my problems with alcohol, cocaine and mind-altering substances. I ran myself down and lost track of who I was." We can’t really say we know who she is anymore either…
Getty Images