6/16 Brad Pitt

What's one way to cap off your dream day? Have Hollywood dreamboat Brad Pitt show up at your wedding! Bride Abi Lingwood, 28, got just that when her new husband, Daniel Lingwood, spotted the 49-year-old actor seated at the bar where the newlyweds were holding their reception and Pitt was relaxing after a day of filming. The bride told The Telegraph, "It all started when my husband said to me Brad Pitt was at the bar...he dragged me across the hotel. I thought he was joking." Pitt posed for a picture with the happy couple, but according to sources he left shortly after that to avoid being mobbed my female fans.

