Taylor Swift sort of crashed the wedding of two super fans - Katy Harris and Chris Eisenman - who decided to exchange vows in the parking lot outside of her concert in Philadelphia earlier in June. When Taylor caught wind of the story, she invited them backstage and posed for a pic with the newlyweds. "Last night was a dream sequence...Instagram, meet my new husband Chris and our new friend Taylor!!!!!! I have no words to express lastnight!! My two dreams came true!!! @taylorswift #1989tourphilly #hitchedattswift #bestnightofmylife,” Katy wrote on Instagram.
The thing about weddings is, it's rude to show up uninvited. This is, of course, unless you are Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran and you're showing up to serenade the happy couple. The whole thing was organised by the Australian radio station KIIS 1065 after the groom Matt contacted them about hard times he and his bride-to-be Kya were going through. So the station hooked them up with a dream wedding including Ed Sheeran, who was touring the country, as their wedding singer. As the reception began, Sheeran showed up unannounced and serenaded the couple with his song Thinking Out Loud. Is that perfect, or what?
Forget having a cover band at the reception! One couple got the real deal - for free - when Maroon 5 surprised them by showing up to perform their hits at the wedding afterparty in December 2014. Newlywed Adam Levine and company filmed scenes for their upcoming music video, Sugar, as they performed some of their hits for the new Mr. and Mrs. What a wedding gift!
This bride received a special gift on the day of her nuptials: Beyonce! While vacationing in Portofino, Italy, in September 2014, the Flawless singer and her hubby, Jay Z, came upon a church and decided to peek inside. Turns out a wedding was taking place! Bey graciously posed for a pic with the happy bride, who obviously got her main squeeze to put a ring on it.
Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler was just walking around the Four Seasons in Washington, D.C., over Fourth of July weekend when he stumbled upon the wedding reception of Manhattan commercial real estate broker Jeffrey Roseman and Shirley Ramos. "He could not have been more gracious and accommodating," Roseman told the New York Post. "We were convinced that were it not for his ornery bodyguard, we could have had Steven Tyler party with us all night!"
What's one way to cap off your dream day? Have Hollywood dreamboat Brad Pitt show up at your wedding! Bride Abi Lingwood, 28, got just that when her new husband, Daniel Lingwood, spotted the 49-year-old actor seated at the bar where the newlyweds were holding their reception and Pitt was relaxing after a day of filming. The bride told The Telegraph, "It all started when my husband said to me Brad Pitt was at the bar...he dragged me across the hotel. I thought he was joking." Pitt posed for a picture with the happy couple, but according to sources he left shortly after that to avoid being mobbed my female fans.
It's one thing to have a tennis great like Serena Williams show up at your wedding...but it's another thing entirely when she is wearing a leopard print g-string leotard! The world number one crashed one lucky couple's beachside nuptials after stumbling across the ceremony during a day at the beach.
Actor John Travolta ran into an engaged couple at a bar the night before their big day, and then actually showed up to help celebrate their vows! A friend of the groom's first shared the sighting - and snapshots - online. The iconic thespian looked as thrilled as anyone to be part of the main event, though he needs to be called out for showing up in jeans, a T-shirt and a baseball hat. The beaming bride and groom didn't seem to mind, however, as they flashed bright smiles and mugged with their arms thrown around the star.
On February 25, 2012, Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi just happened to be going for a walk on El Matador State Beach near their home in Malibu, when they passed by the wedding of Brigid and Xavier Santiago. "They were incredibly nice," the bride told Yahoo!. "Ellen was really funny. She cracked jokes with my husband."
In April 2013, late-night host Conan O'Brien dropped in on a wedding at the Four Seasons in Atlanta. In his defense, Conan had been invited...via Twitter. One of the bridesmaids got wind that the ginger-haired star was staying at the hotel and tweeted him an invite. Not only did he show up, he even photo-bombed a few shots with the newlyweds on the dance floor!
Some stars are still able to crash with class. When Meryl Streep was in England shooting The Iron Lady, she took a break to make a quick appearance at a nearby wedding. They were so thrilled that the star even sent them autographed photos of herself scrawled with messages of congratulations after the fact - so much better than a toaster!
Back when sassy singer Taylor Swift was still dating Conor Kennedy, she showed up uninvited to the wedding of Liam Kerr and Kyle Kennedy at Boston's Fairmont Copley Plaza. What's more, when the mother of the bride asked Taylor to leave (so as not to distract the attention from her daughter), the pop star reportedly refused.
Back in the day (and by "the day" we mean 1977), John Travolta and his bestie Robin Williams crashed a wedding at his neighbour's house in Santa Barbara, California. Keep in mind, this was before the actors were the icons they are now, which means they had to crash without their fame to get them through the door. "We were having fun, starting to relax...when we saw there was a wedding next door," Travolta revealed. "We figured we'd crash it."
Former President Bill Clinton did a quick drive-by during a couple's wedding at the Castlemartyr Resort in Cork, Ireland. He happened to be in town for an Irish-American philanthropy group, but when he saw the newlyweds, he walked right over and introduced himself.
When an about-to-be-married couple spotted NBA standout LeBron James in their hotel's courtyard, he jumped at the chance to pose for some truly memorable photos.
There's nothing like camo and a Duck Dynasty star to make a wedding great! Cast member Willie Robertson stopped by as super-fan couple Mehgan Cook and Charlie Miller tied the knot at a Field & Stream store in Pennsylvania. The hit A&E show holds such a place in the couple's hearts that they had their ceremony moved inside the store so they wouldn't miss Robertson's scheduled appearance and still get hitched. They also brought their own piece of Duck Dynasty into their family when they named their 5-month old son Jase in honour of Willie's brother.
