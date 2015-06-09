News

Kate Moss Goes Nude for Playboy

1/6 KATE MOSS GOES NUDE FOR PLAYBOY

The model brings a couture edge to the famous bunny ears and tail for the cover of the iconic magazine's 60th Anniversary issue.

Playboy Magazine, January 2014

2/6 KATE MOSS GOES NUDE FOR PLAYBOY

The superstar fashion model channels her inner 'Fifty Shades of Grey' in a seductive mask with bunny ears for the magazine.

Playboy Magazine, January 2014

3/6 KATE MOSS GOES NUDE FOR PLAYBOY

The 39-year-old showed off why she is still one of the hottest bodies in the business in this shot from the 60th Anniversary shoot.

Playboy Magazine, January 2014

4/6 KATE MOSS GOES NUDE FOR PLAYBOY

Moss wears a high-cut satin leotard, complete with bunny ears, white cuffs and collar for the famous men's magazine.

Playboy Magazine, January 2014

5/6 KATE MOSS GOES NUDE FOR PLAYBOY

The supermodel manages to exude glamour and style while posing topless for the first issue of 2014.

Playboy Magazine, January 2014

6/6 KATE MOSS GOES NUDE FOR PLAYBOY

Kate Moss as one of the most iconic Playboy bunnies of all time.

Playboy Magazine, January 2014

