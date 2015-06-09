Kate Moss Goes Nude for Playboy

The model brings a couture edge to the famous bunny ears and tail for the cover of the iconic magazine's 60th Anniversary issue.
Playboy Magazine, January 2014
The superstar fashion model channels her inner 'Fifty Shades of Grey' in a seductive mask with bunny ears for the magazine.
The 39-year-old showed off why she is still one of the hottest bodies in the business in this shot from the 60th Anniversary shoot.
Moss wears a high-cut satin leotard, complete with bunny ears, white cuffs and collar for the famous men's magazine.
The supermodel manages to exude glamour and style while posing topless for the first issue of 2014.
Kate Moss as one of the most iconic Playboy bunnies of all time.
