46...and still got it! JLo showed off her famous behind - and a lot of skin - while celebrating her 46th birthday in Southhampton in July 2015.
Gwyneth Paltrow went knicker-less to the Iron Man 3 premiere last year. Strutting her stuff in a stunning side-sheer dress, Paltrow revealed plenty of leg (and much more!) for the cameras.
Bradley Cooper recently revealed that he went full commando to a dinner with... the President! Cooper told Ellen DeGeneres that he couldn’t fit underwear beneath his already tight trousers… saucy.
No stranger to a skimpy ensemble, Lady Gaga accidentally exposed her ‘little monsters‘ in a see-through bodysuit at the 2011 Swarovski Fashion Awards.
Rose, didn’t anyone tell you that you left your outfit at home? The barely clothed actress forwent all modesty in this risqué look at the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards.
The usually glamorous Peaches Geldof made a beauty blunder at an awards ceremony in 2010, when a loose dress caused her to ‘nipslip.'
Lil Kim laid bare her not so lil assets at the 2003 MOBO Awards, after the rapper flashed her junk in a not-so-subtle lace dress.
Oh Uma, what were you thinking! Uma Thurman revealed all in a transparent gown that did the actress no fashion favours.
Ladies… control yourselves. Actor Matthew McConaughey, appears to like a breeze between his legs – frequently seen jogging without his undies.
Proving she’s officially ‘Bootylicious’, Kelly Rowland flaunted her curves in a cut-out black dress that left little to the imagination.
Taking thigh-split to the next level, Australian performer, Iggy Azalea, arrived at the 2013 European Music Awards in a outfit that covered very little. The dress proved problematic when a gust of wind left the rapper clutching her skirt to cover her bits.
Cold outside? Ask Sharon Stone. A sheer panel on the actress’s shirt exposed Stone’s lady lumps.
Thor actress, Jaimie Alexander, showed off her bust and booty in a semi-sheer, black dress that revealed her left butt cheek and plenty of cleavage for the film’s premiere.
It's the queen of crotch shots, Ms Lindsay Lohan! Shortly after exiting this car at the arrival of the Venice Film Festival, Lohan was snapped with her legs wide apart… and you guessed it… without undies!
‘That’s So Raven’ actress, Adrienne Bailon, made little attempt to cover her privates at a red carpet event, after her puffy half-dress flew to the side.
Polish model, Anja Rubik, showed off some serious hipbone in a flowing dress at the 2012 MET Ball.
Jennifer Lopez gave photographers snippets of her derriere at the premiere to her film, ‘Parker, in a white dress with see-through sides.
