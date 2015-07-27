News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

WHEN STARS GO COMMANDO

Jennifer Lopez 46th Birthday

You may also like these galleries

Emily Ratajkowski's raciest moments

Em Ratajkowski flashes in see-through jacket
Celebs party at Coachella 2018

Bella Hadid goes topless at Coachella hotel
Kim Kardashian's sexiest selfies

Kim Kardashian poses topless to promote spa treatments

1/17 Jennifer Lopez

46...and still got it! JLo showed off her famous behind - and a lot of skin - while celebrating her 46th birthday in Southhampton in July 2015.

Getty Images

2/17 Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow went knicker-less to the Iron Man 3 premiere last year. Strutting her stuff in a stunning side-sheer dress, Paltrow revealed plenty of leg (and much more!) for the cameras.

Getty Images

3/17 Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper recently revealed that he went full commando to a dinner with... the President! Cooper told Ellen DeGeneres that he couldn’t fit underwear beneath his already tight trousers… saucy.

Getty Images

4/17 Lady Gaga

No stranger to a skimpy ensemble, Lady Gaga accidentally exposed her ‘little monsters‘ in a see-through bodysuit at the 2011 Swarovski Fashion Awards.

Getty Images

5/17 Rose McGowan

Rose, didn’t anyone tell you that you left your outfit at home? The barely clothed actress forwent all modesty in this risqué look at the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards.

Getty Images

6/17 Peaches Geldof

The usually glamorous Peaches Geldof made a beauty blunder at an awards ceremony in 2010, when a loose dress caused her to ‘nipslip.'

Getty Images

7/17 Lil' Kim

Lil Kim laid bare her not so lil assets at the 2003 MOBO Awards, after the rapper flashed her junk in a not-so-subtle lace dress.

Getty Images

8/17 Uma Thurman

Oh Uma, what were you thinking! Uma Thurman revealed all in a transparent gown that did the actress no fashion favours.

Getty Images

9/17 Matthew McConaughey

Ladies… control yourselves. Actor Matthew McConaughey, appears to like a breeze between his legs – frequently seen jogging without his undies.

Getty Images

10/17 Kelly Rowland

Proving she’s officially ‘Bootylicious’, Kelly Rowland flaunted her curves in a cut-out black dress that left little to the imagination.

Getty Images

11/17 Iggy Azalea

Taking thigh-split to the next level, Australian performer, Iggy Azalea, arrived at the 2013 European Music Awards in a outfit that covered very little. The dress proved problematic when a gust of wind left the rapper clutching her skirt to cover her bits.

Getty Images

12/17 Sharon Stone

Cold outside? Ask Sharon Stone. A sheer panel on the actress’s shirt exposed Stone’s lady lumps.

Getty Images

13/17 Jaimie Alexander

Thor actress, Jaimie Alexander, showed off her bust and booty in a semi-sheer, black dress that revealed her left butt cheek and plenty of cleavage for the film’s premiere.

Getty Images

14/17 Lindsay Lohan

It's the queen of crotch shots, Ms Lindsay Lohan! Shortly after exiting this car at the arrival of the Venice Film Festival, Lohan was snapped with her legs wide apart… and you guessed it… without undies!

Getty Images

15/17 Adrienne Bailon

‘That’s So Raven’ actress, Adrienne Bailon, made little attempt to cover her privates at a red carpet event, after her puffy half-dress flew to the side.

Getty Images

16/17 Anja Rubik

Polish model, Anja Rubik, showed off some serious hipbone in a flowing dress at the 2012 MET Ball.

Getty Images

17/17 Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez gave photographers snippets of her derriere at the premiere to her film, ‘Parker, in a white dress with see-through sides.

Getty Images

More Galleries

Kim Kardashian's sexiest selfies

Kim Kardashian poses topless to promote spa treatments
Summer Bay's bikini babes

Hot mumma Pia Miller flaunts her bikini figure
Bindi and Chandler's cutest moments ever

Chandler Powell and Bindi Irwin enjoy cute beach date
Check out this Disney-themed house in Florida

Check out this Disney-themed house in Florida