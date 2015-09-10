News

BEST BREASTFEEDING CELEBRITY MAMAS

1/12 Alyssa Milano

The former Charmed actress shared this adorable throwback breastfeeding snap to celebrate the first birthday of her daughter, Elizabella. The actress also recently revealed that she doesn’t care about the backlash she gets from sharing images of herself breastfeeding on social media. “I’m going to keep breastfeeding, maybe even until [Elizabella is] 6!” she joked with ET.

Instagram

2/12 Miranda Kerr

"To me it is the most natural thing in the world and I love it and the bonding time we have during these precious and beautiful moments."

Twitter

3/12 Olivia Wilde

"Breast-feeding is the most natural thing. I don't know, now it feels like Otis should always be on my breast. It felt like we were capturing that multifaceted woman we've been discussing — that we know we can be. You can be someone who is at once maternal and professional and sexy and self-possessed."

Glamour Magazine

4/12 Alanis Morissette

"Family on tour ;) europe 2012 #worldbreastfeedingweek #isupportyou"

Instagram

5/12 Gisele Bundchen

"What would I do without this beauty squad after the 15 hours flying and only 3 hours sleep #multitasking #gettinrready"

Instagram

6/12 Pink

"Lunchtime at my album photoshoot. Deborah Anderson takes some purty pictures:) "

Instagram

7/12 Gwen Stefani

"#Switzerland !!!!!"

Instagram

8/12 Teresa Palmer

"I love being a Mum. I love every part of it. I love the way I see myself differently now, as a Mother. My hands look different for they are soothing when I touch him, the crook of my elbow now is for his head to rest and my body feeds him whenever he needs. Bodhi started smiling this week, when I look him in the eye and I say "ooh" he erupts in to a toothless grin and squeal. Just this simple word fills him with such joy. I find a lesson in that, in fact I find lessons in every moment with him. Beauty in simplicity I've learnt. We over complicate everything, self inflicted pain. I didn't realize until now that there was another way. I love my new life."

Instagram

9/12 Julie Bowen

The 'Modern Family' star tweeted this image of "her view" of her breastfeeding twins, John and Gustav.

Getty Images / Twitter

10/12 Jaime King

"#JamesKnight is now 8 months old! These are the moments a mother lives for. Breastfeeding should not be taboo- and bottle feeding should not be judged- it's ALL fun for the whole family:)"

Instagram

11/12 Tammin Sursok

"Breastfeeding is a beautiful thing. Never something to be ashamed of. Bonding in the way God intended."

Instagram

12/12 Natalia Vodianova

"happy birthday baby from Paolo, Maxim and I"

Instagram

