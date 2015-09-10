8/12 Teresa Palmer

"I love being a Mum. I love every part of it. I love the way I see myself differently now, as a Mother. My hands look different for they are soothing when I touch him, the crook of my elbow now is for his head to rest and my body feeds him whenever he needs. Bodhi started smiling this week, when I look him in the eye and I say "ooh" he erupts in to a toothless grin and squeal. Just this simple word fills him with such joy. I find a lesson in that, in fact I find lessons in every moment with him. Beauty in simplicity I've learnt. We over complicate everything, self inflicted pain. I didn't realize until now that there was another way. I love my new life."

