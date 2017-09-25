Nathan Buckley's wife Tania made quite the statement back in 2001 when she arrived with an embellished frock that gave the illusion she was wearing blinged-up underwear...
Laura Csortan walked the ruby rug in 2001 in this dress which was an homage to the players - it was made from fabric printed with the AFL Record Grand Final souvenir poster.
Sarita Stella, wife of Brodie Holland, also went down the novelty dress route in 2002 when she came dressed as a football in a red leather dress lace up dress and matching handbag!
She's the queen of couture these days, however Bec Judd (nee Twigley) was all about the va-va-voom when she stepped on to her first Brownlow's red carpet in 2004 in a custom-made gown by Perth designer Ruth Tarvydas.
Her then-future hubby Chris Judd won the big award that night but it was Bec who received all the attention!
In 2004 Natalie Bassingthwaighte walked the red carpet in a coral-coloured silk gown from Kookai.
Bec followed up her infamous red dress with a much more demure look in 2005.
Andrew McLeod's wife Rachel proved that she was his biggest fan when she walked the red carpet in 2006 with his number bedazzled across her back!
Bec opted for demure once again in 2006.
Kaite Williams turned heads in this bold frock in 2006.
In 2006, TV personality and wife of Stephen Silvagni, Jo Silvagni stood out in this red spanish-inspired number.
Alex Fevola, on the arm of her then-husband Brendan Fevola, went for a dramatic black frock with cleavage cut-out in 2006.
Brynne Edelsten burst on to the scene in 2010 as the bubbly blonde wife of Geoffrey Edelsten.
Brynn'es first Brownlow's gown didn't disappoint with a poufy, embellished tulle skirt - which could be removed to transform the frock into a minidress for the after party!
Bec was back in high fashion in 2010 with this bold silver, mermaid-style gown.
Brynne upped the bling-factor in 2011 with this gold embellished mullet-dress.
Gold was the colour of the moment, with head WAG Bec also opting for the regal hue in 2011.
Brynne was shining bright like a diamond in 2012 in this disco-ball inspired frock with feather skirt.
Bec cemeted her 'Queen of the WAGs' status when she arrived in this modern white gown in 2012.
It was a more demure Brynne in 2013 when Brynne arrived in this sleek, full length frock.
In 2013 Bec returned to the colour that made her famous with this red J’Aton Couture gown.
