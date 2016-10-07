Henry Cavill came clean about the one time he got an erection while filming a sex scene for The Tudors. Speaking to Men's Fitness mag, he said: "A girl had to be on top of me, she had spectacular breasts, and I hadn't rearranged my - stuff into a harmless position. She's basically rubbing herself all over me and, um, it got a bit hard." Ever the gentleman, Henry ended up apologising profusely afterwards. "I had to apologise profusely afterwards. It's not great when you're in a professional acting environment and somebody gets a boner, is it? No, not acceptable."
Fifty Shades of Grey stars, Dakota Johnson: “It’s not like, a romantic situation. It’s more like, technical and choreographed…it’s more of a task.” Bummer.
How could a sex scene with Ryan Gosling be anything less than perfect? Well, The Gos himself burst our bubble, saying “actors become very professional and proficient about watching out for each other’s light and not stepping on each other’s lines” during intimate scenes. He went on to say the atmosphere is very “artificial”.
She may have finished her role on True Blood for good, but we’re guessing Anna Paquin will be haunted by those awkward sex scenes for life. What made them so awkward? Her husband - and co-star - Stephen Moyer directed them. “There are moments where I’ll be watching on a monitor [and say], ‘Oh, Joe, just move your hand up towards Anna’s breast. Good’…and then I’ll go, ‘Babe, babe, enjoy it’” he told Entertainment Weekly.
As friendly as you are with your co-star, nothing can really prepare you for seeing them in the buff, as Ryan Reynolds knows all too well. Of his The Change Up co-star Olivia Wilde, Reynolds said, “She had these pasties on, but she’s drawn these adorable little smiley faces on them. And I forget every line in the scene, not juts from this movie, from every other movie I’ve done.” He also revealed his hands got so sweaty during the scene that when he touched Wilde’s breasts, the pasties came off. Whoops!
Sometimes, actors can’t talk enough about how much they LOVED filming their sex scenes. Like Amanda Seyfried, who said, “Sex scenes are great! A lot of my co-stars have been sexy guys my age, and so, why not? I’m not going to pretend it’s not fun.” Go, girl!
While actor’s are quick to admit just how awkward filming naughty scenes can be, anyone would be lucky to find themselves starring alongside one with Michael Fassbender. “As a guy, the first thing you want to do is make sure you’re not taking advantage. You don’t want the girl to feel like you’re getting a free feel or something…You have to say, ‘What lines do you have that you don’t want me to cross? Do you mind if I touch your breasts?’”. The perfect gentlemen says he likes to tell jokes on set to make everything as relaxed as possible. Aww.
When it comes to revealing the truth about movie sex scenes, nobody says it better than Lena Dunham. Of her scenes in Girls, she says, "I will be lying there, kind of being slammed by a naked body, thinking, 'I want out of this bed. I want out of this scene. I want out of this life. Who did this to me?' And I realized, I'm my own boss. I've written it. I'm directing it. I'm the person holding myself in sexual slavery."
Mega-star Angelina Jolie admits she never realised how awkward sex scenes were for actors until she jumped behind the camera as a director (even though she’s filmed more than a few in her time!). “You kind of suddenly feel this strange thing of asking people to participate in anything like that because they’re not a real couple. You find out how strange this is to ask anybody to get naked together and put a camera on them,” she told USA Today.
Mad Men star Jon Hamm has some advice for actors when it comes to awkward sex scenes: just enjoy it. “It’s weird and uncomfortable at first, but then all the awkwardness melts away and you think, All right, we’re doing this, so let’s have fun with it."
Think a JT sex scene is super steamy? Think again. “It’s actually kind of annoying, you’re there for 12 hours, it’s exhausting,” he said of his scenes with Mila Kunis in Friends With Benefits. Ouch.
Hugh Grant has revealed that he finds filming sex scenes a "turn-on".
The 56-year-old actor told W Magazine: "Love scenes are extremely difficult. You're always within a millimetre of sentimentality and 'yuck'. But sex scenes are something else!
"The conventional response to sex scenes is that they're horrible and not sexy and it's all so unnatural. But I've always found filming sex scenes to be quite a turn-on. I like the experience of being in a sexual position when you're not supposed to be in one."
Erm, he’s the exception to the rule on this one. Scroll for more racy stories from the stars, mostly about their most awkward movie sex scene experiences…
Well, that’s one myth busted. Stretch co-stars Brooklyn Decker and Patrick Wilson shared evidence of just how awkward filming a sex scene can be, posting a behind-the-scenes clip from their movie. In the NSFW footage, the pair share a few laughs before the director calls ‘action’, and when the scene is done, comments on the ‘great f***ing’. The scene also comes complete with a make-up artist spraying “sweat” onto the stars. Awks.
