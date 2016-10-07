5/13 Ryan Reynolds

As friendly as you are with your co-star, nothing can really prepare you for seeing them in the buff, as Ryan Reynolds knows all too well. Of his The Change Up co-star Olivia Wilde, Reynolds said, “She had these pasties on, but she’s drawn these adorable little smiley faces on them. And I forget every line in the scene, not juts from this movie, from every other movie I’ve done.” He also revealed his hands got so sweaty during the scene that when he touched Wilde’s breasts, the pasties came off. Whoops!

Getty Images / Universal Pictures International