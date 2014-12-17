After many run ins with the law, Justin Bieber was finally arrested in January after he was caught drag racing while being suspected of driving under the influence in Florida. The pop brat’s mug shot later became legendary thanks to his decision to pose with a huge grin across his face.
It’s not unusual for celebs announce the birth of their child via Twitter – but live tweeting the birth? Not so much. Ever the maverick, Robbie Williams decided to buck the trend of keeping certain moments private by updating his fans with pictures of his wife Ayda Field in labour. She’s one patient woman.
It’s been a weird old year for Shia LaBeouf after he turned up to his own premiere with a paper bag on his head, proclaiming he was no longer famous. He later took part in art performance ‘#IAMSORRY’ where he shockingly claimed that he was raped by a female spectator. His story was later confirmed by artist Luke Turner who also took part in the project.
One Direction’s Louis and Zayn found themselves in trouble after a video of the two smoking a suspicious looking cigarette emerged online. The two were in Peru at the time, where it isn’t illegal to smoke marijuana, with Louis heard saying: “So here we are, leaving Peru. Joint lit. Happy days." Oops.
The aesthetically pleasing couple quite spectacularly managed to keep the news that they were expecting on the down low until Eva was seven months along. Impressive! Giving birth in September to a baby girl, the couple later confirmed they had decided on the name Esmeralda.
With rumours that trouble was brewing in gluten free paradise for a while, it wasn’t a huge shock when Gwyneth Paltrow & Chris Martin announced they were splitting. What was shocking was the way it was announced. Leaving a post of Gwyneth’s Goop Lifestyle website, the two described their amicable split as a ‘conscious uncoupling’. Congratulations on the most pretentious break up, guys.
Where to begin? It started out as a happy year for Katie after finding out she was six months pregnant. However, not long after announcing the news, Katie took to Twitter to reveal she had found out third husband Kieran had been cheating on her for a year with her former best friend Jane Poutney. Naturally, Katie sold her story – revealing the grim blow by blow details of the affair. Perhaps the most surprising thing was that Katie decided to take Kieran back, for the sake of their children Jett and Bunny. We're still confused...
Back in October, the Bridget Jones star got everyone talking when she turned up to the Elle Women In Hollywood Awards; namely asking ‘what has happened to her face?’ Renee has since insisted that her different looking face is simply a case of aging.
Not content with being the most famous woman on the planet, Kim K set about making sure everyone knew who she was. And what better way to get attention that slather herself in baby oil and pose full frontal? Job done.
Perhaps the most shocking, if not most sad, celebrity news this year was the tragic death of Peaches Geldof. The 25-year-old model and writer was found dead in her home after a fatal heroin overdose, leaving behind her husband and two sons.
Definitely the biggest WTF moment of this year. Following the Met Gala in May, video footage of Solange Knowles attacking Jay-Z in a lift emerged. Perhaps the strangest part of the entire video was Beyonce’s lack of interaction with the altercation, deciding to remain still as her sister attacked her husband. Thanks to the video having no sound, it is still not known what caused Solange to flip.
Arguably the biggest scandal of the year, with hundred of celebs having their privacy breached when hackers leaked stars’ most intimate photos from their Apple iCloud accounts. Jennifer Lawrence was hit the hardest by the leak, having several sexually explicit pictures and videos leaked. But with Jen being Jen, her response was of course awesome. She told Vanity Fair: “Just because I’m a public figure, just because I’m an actress, does not mean that I asked for this. It does not mean that it comes with the territory. It’s my body, and it should be my choice, and the fact that it is not my choice is absolutely disgusting. I can’t believe that we even live in that kind of world.”
