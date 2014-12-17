12/12 1. Jennifer Lawrence Falls Victim To 4Chan Nude Hacks

Arguably the biggest scandal of the year, with hundred of celebs having their privacy breached when hackers leaked stars’ most intimate photos from their Apple iCloud accounts. Jennifer Lawrence was hit the hardest by the leak, having several sexually explicit pictures and videos leaked. But with Jen being Jen, her response was of course awesome. She told Vanity Fair: “Just because I’m a public figure, just because I’m an actress, does not mean that I asked for this. It does not mean that it comes with the territory. It’s my body, and it should be my choice, and the fact that it is not my choice is absolutely disgusting. I can’t believe that we even live in that kind of world.”

Getty Images