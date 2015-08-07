1/13 Farrah Abraham

Poor Farrah. The former Teen Mom star took to Twitter to share a few horrible (there’s no other way to say it, really) pictures of a botched lip surgery. Abraham got an implant in her lip to plump it up, but the plumping went a little too overboard (the words “duck bill” spring to mind) when she suffered an allergic reaction to the anaesthetic. At least the had a sense of humour about it, tweeting pictures from the emergency room at the hospital comparing herself to other famous ‘one-lip-wonders’.

Getty Images / Twitter