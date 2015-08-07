Poor Farrah. The former Teen Mom star took to Twitter to share a few horrible (there’s no other way to say it, really) pictures of a botched lip surgery. Abraham got an implant in her lip to plump it up, but the plumping went a little too overboard (the words “duck bill” spring to mind) when she suffered an allergic reaction to the anaesthetic. At least the had a sense of humour about it, tweeting pictures from the emergency room at the hospital comparing herself to other famous ‘one-lip-wonders’.
Oh, Heidi. The Hills star made headlines around the world when she admitted she'd undergone no less than TEN surgery procedures in a single day in late 2009. Among the surgeries? Brow-lifts, ear-pinnings, a chin reduction and breast implants that boosted her bust to a D-cup . Montag had a breast reduction in 2013, after suffering a number of medical issues related to the surgery. She also revealed she regretted having so much plastic surgery, saying, “I think I was so young and in such an unstable situation in my life with so much going on and so much pressure."
Nobody puts Baby in the corner! Unless you’re talking about Baby’s nose, in which case, actress Jennifer Grey was more than happy to hide it (or rather, cut it) away. The actress - who shot to fame after appearing in Dirty Dancing - underwent two rhinoplasty procedures, and her career suffered as a result. "I went in the operating room a celebrity, and came out anonymous,” she said of the procedure. Grey reportedly even considered changing her name to start her career afresh, but decided against it.
If ever there was a reason NOT to get a breast enhancement, it’s Tori Spelling. The 90210 actress and reality star had one of the most botched boob jobs in the business, thanks to a large dent that appeared in her chest a few years after surgery. The ‘problem’ is due to large implants that descend over time. Spelling has since had the implants fixed.
Former model and Real Housewives of New York star Kelly Bensimon was the subject of tabloid gossip for weeks when she stepped out in this unflattering dress that showed off her…errr…rather uneven breast implants.
She may be famous for creating iconic catwalk looks, but it’s Donatella’s own look that constantly has tongues wagging. The 59-year-old is rumoured to have ‘had it all’ - Botox, fillers, and face lifts.
While most celebs keep their plastic surgery secrets under wraps, that wasn’t the case for Joan Rivers. The comedian - who passed away in September 2014 - once quipped, "I’ve had so much plastic surgery, when I die they will donate my body to Tupperware.” By her 81st birthday, Rivers looked almost unrecognisable from her younger self.
The New York City socialite - dubbed the ‘Cat Woman’ - is famous for her extensive facial surgeries. Wildenstein is rumoured to have spent around $4 million on her face to make her look more like a cat to please her husband, who loved big cats.
Lisa Rinna rose to fame thanks to her role in Days of our Lives. These days, she’s more known for her rather plump lips. In 2013, she announced she underwent more surgery to have her silicone lip injections removed. “I want young women to learn to love themselves. You don’t need to change anything, especially your lips,” she said at the time.
Former American Sweetheart Tara Reid famously had a botched lipsuction procedure, which left her with a rippled stomach. In 2006, she admitted that she had undergone the procedure in order to get a ‘six pack’ for an upcoming movie. When asked if she would consider further surgery to fix the scars she was left with, she said, “I’m scared about getting surgery ever again. It’s like surviving a plane crash and getting on a plane again."
The former wife of Elvis, Priscilla looks barely recognisable from her former self. The actress once admitted she had been injected with low-grade silicone by a phoney plastic surgeon. Ouch!
It’s not just the ladies who go under the knife in Hollywood! Professional boxer and actor Mickey Rourke underwent a dramatic physical change in the 1990s, due to reconstructive surgery to mend his boxing injuries. In 2009, the actor said that the surgeon - who he labelled as “the wrong guy” - had left his features “a mess”.
The world-famous comedian, who has been headlining at Las Vegas' Luxor Hotel since 2005, is rumoured to have gone under the knife for a face lift, and has also had Botox injections.
