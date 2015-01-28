It started out as a joke when Cyrus paid lip service to Gomez’s sultry bikini instagram snap, but now only one can come out with the title of top pout. While Miley gets the laughs with her trout mouth, Selena’s girl-next-door gorgeousness means she is the victor in this battle.
Whether sipping a pineapple poolside a la Emma Roberts, or grabbing the GoPro for some aerial antics like Mr. Biggs, this combat is a close call. While Roberts is a sun-soaked siren, Orange Is The New Black star Biggs wins for his selfie stunt at sea.
These females put their freshest face forward but only one can be declared the fairest of them all. While Gwyneth is clean eating royalty, natural beauty Queen Bey will always take the crown in our books.
It’s true Kanye and Kim were Bound 2 travel down the road of romance but they’re no match for the crazy drunk love of Jay-Z and Beyonce. This sweet selfie says the two really are a modern-day Bonnie and Clyde.
Through sickness and health, these stars just can’t stop taking pics...but who captured their hospital visit the best? It must have been a struggle for Allen to shoot from that high without a selfie stick but Gaga wins for the crazy breathing mask - she always was one for weird fashion accessories.
It’s a tight race - Simpson looks blissful with her belly bursting out through her unbuttoned shirt but proud mum-to-be Rose wins for her belly-rubbing bliss.
The best accessory a girl can pose with is her famous best friend and Swift and Cyrus have plenty of them. Cara and Miley love to get wild but Kloss is Victoria’s Secret royalty which gives Tay-Tay the edge in her glamorous selfie.
These cheeky fellas are bare chested and ready for you to get the cheese because those abs can cut! But it’s “hands full" Franco who wins this battle - just what is he trying to find in his jocks?
There are enough buns here to feed more than a few anacondas but who did the best Belfie? The winner is Kimmy K - after all , t was her ASS-et that started the trend that broke the internet.
The ‘Free The Nipple' movement is sweeping Hollywood and these babes have bared their breasts to different effect. The winner is Minaj - those leopard print star covers are as fierce and fab as her facial expression!
Ain’t no party like a pizza party and these ladies know that crunching down on cheesy carbs means more energy to dance and sing. But there can only be one winner of when it comes to the pizza princess photo queen and Cyrus takes the cake - literally, her cake is shaped like a pizza!
Another funny from Miley has us in stitches with those goofy fake teeth while Seyfried could win for the whole ‘owners who look like their dog’. The competition is close but Cyrus wins by a hair - her pooch looks as petrified as we do looking at the photo.
These stars stripped down to their swimwear have made Insta-perfect images but who did it best? Ashanti looks like a water baby but Rihanna's high-waisted bikini and curly-hair-don’t-care baditude win her the top prize.
These stars are stretched for success but who is the fittest female in the photo? The winner is Miranda - the black and white bridge shot is stronger and more sultry then Gaga’s bizarre chair-pose snap.