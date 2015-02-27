Robert Downey Jr.

Hey may have boyish good looks and charm, but RDJ hits the bit 5-0 on April 4.
Getty Images
The almost Mrs. Shane Warne will be 50 on June 10. We still think she's as stunning as ever!
Getty Images
On November 30, funny man Ben Stiller will have been bringing joy to the world for fifty years.
Getty Images
2014's highest paid musician (yes, really) hit the birthday milestone on Feb. 18.
Getty Images
The Harry Potter author - who turns 50 on July 31 - proves it's never late to bring some magic to your life.
Getty Images
If this is what 50 looks like, sign us up! The model and actress hits the big 5-0 on May 31.
Getty Images
July 23rd marks the day when real-life guitar hero Slash clocks up half a century on Earth.
Getty Images
We wonder what Carrie would say about turning 50?
Getty Images
SJP's Sex and the City co-star Kristin Davis turned 50 on February 24 this year. Can you believe it?
Getty Images
Stay tuned for September 3...we're sure Charlie Sheen will be celebrating hitting 50 in his signature style.
Getty Images
The SNL legend turned 50 years old on February 7.
Getty Images
Don't let that baby face fool you! The Two and a Half Men star is actually turning 50 this year, on April 16.
Getty Images
The Transformers director has certainly packed a lot of action into his 50 years!
Getty Images
The Entourage star will be celebrating his fiftieth on July 26.
Getty Images
Kooky singer Bjork doesn't look a day over 40! She turns 50 on November 21.
Getty Images
The Italian-Canadian supermodel hits her birthday milestone on May 10.
Getty Images