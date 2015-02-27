News

Stars You Won't Believe Turn 50 This Year

Robert Downey Jr.

1/16 Robert Downey Jr.

Hey may have boyish good looks and charm, but RDJ hits the bit 5-0 on April 4.

Getty Images

2/16 Elizabeth Hurley

The almost Mrs. Shane Warne will be 50 on June 10. We still think she's as stunning as ever!

Getty Images

3/16 Ben Stiller

On November 30, funny man Ben Stiller will have been bringing joy to the world for fifty years.

Getty Images

4/16 Dr Dre

2014's highest paid musician (yes, really) hit the birthday milestone on Feb. 18.

Getty Images

5/16 J.K. Rowling

The Harry Potter author - who turns 50 on July 31 - proves it's never late to bring some magic to your life.

Getty Images

6/16 Brooke Shields

If this is what 50 looks like, sign us up! The model and actress hits the big 5-0 on May 31.

Getty Images

7/16 Slash

July 23rd marks the day when real-life guitar hero Slash clocks up half a century on Earth.

Getty Images

8/16 Sarah Jessica Parker

We wonder what Carrie would say about turning 50?

Getty Images

9/16 Kristin Davis

SJP's Sex and the City co-star Kristin Davis turned 50 on February 24 this year. Can you believe it?

Getty Images

10/16 Charlie Sheen

Stay tuned for September 3...we're sure Charlie Sheen will be celebrating hitting 50 in his signature style.

Getty Images

11/16 Chris Rock

The SNL legend turned 50 years old on February 7.

Getty Images

12/16 Jon Cryer

Don't let that baby face fool you! The Two and a Half Men star is actually turning 50 this year, on April 16.

Getty Images

13/16 Michael Bay

The Transformers director has certainly packed a lot of action into his 50 years!

Getty Images

14/16 Jeremy Piven

The Entourage star will be celebrating his fiftieth on July 26.

Getty Images

15/16 Bjork

Kooky singer Bjork doesn't look a day over 40! She turns 50 on November 21.

Getty Images

16/16 Linda Evangelista

The Italian-Canadian supermodel hits her birthday milestone on May 10.

Getty Images

