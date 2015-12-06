The former Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver rocker was found dead in his tour bus in early December, with the news being confirmed on his official Facebook page. "Scott Weiland, best known as the lead singer for Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver, passed away in his sleep while on a tour stop in Bloomington, Minnesota, with his band The Wildabouts. At this time we ask that the privacy of Scott's family be respected," the statement read.
Al Molinaro, the actor who was known for playing Al Delvecchio, the harried diner owner on the long-running sitcom Happy Days died at the end of October in Glendale, California. He was 96.
The actress, best known for her role in Miracle on 34th Street , passed away at age 95 from natural causes on October 24.
Bobbi Kristina's family confirmed the 22-year-old was taken off life support in late July. "Bobbi Kristina Brown passed away July, 26 2015, surrounded by her family," the statement says. "She is finally at peace in the arms of God. We want to again thank everyone for their tremendous amount of love and support during these last few months.” Found unconscious in a bathtub in her Georgia home on January 31, Bobbi Kristina's prognosis was grim. The 22-year-old, who never regained consciousness, was living in a longterm care facility in Georgia up until her death, her family confirmed.
The legendary horror movie director - who brought us A Nightmare on Elm Street and the Scream movies - died in late August in Los Angeles. Craven was 76 and passed away after battling brain cancer.
Actor Omar Sharif, best known for his portrayal of Doctor Zhivago in the hit 1966 film and for his work in Lawrence of Arabia, died of a heart attack on Friday, July 10, his agent said. Steve Kenis confirmed the death of one of the few Arab actors to make it big in Hollywood. "Omar Sharif died in Cairo of a heart attack sometime this afternoon," Kenis said when reached by telephone. He also confirmed that Sharif, who played a wide range of dashing and dignified characters while building a reputation as an expert bridge player, had been suffering from Alzheimer's disease.
The actor, who played legendary Star Trek character Spock, passed away aged 83 on February 27 from end-stage chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Nimoy’s former Star Trek co-star, William Shatner, led the tributes for the star, saying “I loved him like a brother. We will all miss his humour, his talent, and his capacity to love."
The woman behind some of the greatest romance novels of all time, Jackie Collins, died on September 19 from breast cancer, just two weeks shy of her 78th birthday.
The actor was best known for his portrayal as the original Leatherface in the 1974 horror film The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Hansen was 68 when he died, following a battle with pancreatic cancer.
Yvonne Craig, who played Batgirl in the ‘60s Batman series, died at her Pacific Palisades home in August. She was 78. According to the actress' website, Craig died "from complications brought about from breast cancer that had metastasised to her liver."
Cathriona White, Jim Carrey's on-and-off girlfriend, died in an apparent suicide at a Los Angeles home in late September. "She was a truly kind and delicate Irish flower, too sensitive for this soil, to whom loving and being loved was all that sparkled," Carrey said in a statement. "My heart goes out to her family and friends and to everyone who loved and cared about her."
With more than 250 film and television credits, Hollywood was stunned when the acting great passed away in early June. Lee - who was 93 - died in hospital, where he had been undergoing treatment for respiratory problems.
The young actor, who starred as Geoffrey Barone in Everybody Loves Raymond, died at just 19 in April. The actor is believed to have taken his own life while visiting his family in Texas. His twin brother, Sullivan, and older sister Madylin also starred in the popular CBS comedy.
The Oscar-winning film composer - who was behind such memorable scores as Braveheart and Titanic, died aged 61 when his small aircraft crashed in a remote area about 60 miles north of Santa Barbara. At first, it was unknown whether Horner was piloting the plane at the time of the accident, however his assistant confirmed the sad news via Facebook. "We have lost an amazing person with a huge heart and unbelievable talent,” Sylvia Patrycja wrote on Facebook. "He died doing what he loved. Thank you for all your support and love and see you down the road."
Simon, who was a co-creator of The Simpsons died in March at age 59 after a long bout with colon cancer. Simon left the popular animated sitcom after four seasons and established the Sam Simon Foundation, which rescues dogs from animal shelters and trains them to assist the disabled.
The colourful and controversial producer of films ranging from Nashville and Diner to The Karate Kit and the Ocean’s Eleven films, died in early July in Palm Springs. The producer had been in poor health before his death.
The actress who appeared in all four Lethal Weapon films and in several movies directed by her then-husband, Oscar winner Robert Zemeckis, died on May 20 in her home. Trainor was also known for her role as homemaker Mrs. Walsh in The Goonies, as well as appearances in Romancing the Stone, Scrooged and TV shows Relativity and Roswell.
The former child star - who played Tracy Partridge in the hit 70s TV show The Partridge Family - died at her home near Las Vegas in late April. Police believe she suffered a medical episode. She was just 52.
Hot Chocolate front man Errol Brown passed away at his home in the Bahamas on May 6 at the age of 71. He battled liver cancer in recent years. The singer was best known for his songs in the 70s and 80s, with two smash hits You Sexy Thing and Every 1's A Winner.
Singer-guitarist B.B. King, the “King of the Blues” who helped define his genre's electrified postwar sound and became the music’s best-known international ambassador, died at age 89 in mid-May. King was a star in music for 60 years, and his fame grew exponentially over that time.
The Oscar-winning cinematographer, whose career spanned nearly 40 years, died of a heart attack in late April. In addition to working with director Peter Jackson on J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of The Rings and The Hobbit trilogies, Lesnie was responsible for several blockbusters such as Rise of the Planet of the Apes and Will Smith’s I Am Legend.
Parks and Recreation writer and executive producer Harris Wittels passed away at the age of 30 after a suspected drug overdose in February. Wittels was also the creator of the term - and subsequent Twitter account - ‘Humblebrag’, which observed the phenomenon of people making boasts disguised as seemingly self-deprecating remarks.
The aspiring model - who was a contestant on reality TV show America’s Next Top Model was killed in a triple homocide in North Carolina at just 19 years of age. Police charged a 19-year-old man, Emmanuel Jesus Rangel, over the murders, suspected to be drug-related.
The American singer behind the definitive soul ballad When a Man Loves a Woman, Percy Sledge, died aged 74. Sledge died of natural causes in hospice care.
Lesley Gore - famous for recording the pop hit It’s My Party - died of lung cancer at age 68 on February 16.
The actress, who starred opposite Patrick Dempsey in the 1987 romantic comedy Can’t Buy Me Love, was found dead in early July. The actress allegedly passed away on a Friday, but her body was not discovered in her home until Sunday. She was just 44.
Douglas, who shot to fame as Elly May Clampett in hit TV series The Beverly Hillbillies died at age 82 on New Year’s Day, although her death was not revealed until May. Douglas started as a beauty queen, wining the Miss Baton Rouge and Miss New Orleans pageants in 1957, before starting her career in Hollywood.
The British musician, who rose to fame on School of Rock, died suddenly on March 24 in the UK at the age of 24. Sadly, Lil Chris -- real name Chris Hardman -- had been tweeting in recent months about his struggles within the music industry. The death has not been treated as suspicious.
