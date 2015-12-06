14/28 James Horner: 1953 –2015

The Oscar-winning film composer - who was behind such memorable scores as Braveheart and Titanic, died aged 61 when his small aircraft crashed in a remote area about 60 miles north of Santa Barbara. At first, it was unknown whether Horner was piloting the plane at the time of the accident, however his assistant confirmed the sad news via Facebook. "We have lost an amazing person with a huge heart and unbelievable talent,” Sylvia Patrycja wrote on Facebook. "He died doing what he loved. Thank you for all your support and love and see you down the road."

Getty Images