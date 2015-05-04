News

The Force is Strong With Them: Celebs Who Love Star Wars

Snooki and Chewbacca

1/10 Snooki and Chewbacca

Nicole 'Snooki' LaValle caught up with the big guy when she was on a family holiday in June last year. The baby bump force was strong in this one!

Splash News

2/10 Jack Black

The funnyman donned a Stormtrooper helmet at Comic Con in July 2014 to hide from fans.

Splash News

3/10 Olivia Munn

Olivia Munn sported a sexy Princess Leia look while working on G4. She probably would've worn the costume anyway, though, since she's such a fan. Munn's offered to work on any part of the newest Star Wars film .

Twitter

4/10 Bai Ling and R2D2

We can't tell you what the actress is doing, only we think that R2D2 might be a little bit scared.

Splash News

5/10 Julia Roberts

After Julia Roberts appeared on both Jimmy Kimmel Live! (above) and HuffPost Live sporting the face of villainous Darth Vader within 10 days, a reporter just had to ask her about it. "I have three children, two of them are boys, and they are Star Wars fans," she explained of her attire.

Getty

6/10 Emma Stone

Emma Stone rocked her Star Wars gear and Princess Leia's signature hair buns when she played the iconic character for a star-studded video promoting a collaboration between the sci-fi franchise and Stand Up to Cancer.

CJ Schmidt/Stand Up To Cancer

7/10 Tina Fey

Tina Fey's 30 Rock character Liz Lemon finally took the plunge in a 2012 episode all about her unconventional wedding. A Princess Leia costume in lieu of a wedding dress definitely fit the bill!

NBC

8/10 CeeLo Green

CeeLo Green is known for wearing crazy costumes during his performances. That time the Gnarls Barkley frontman sang "Crazy" dressed as Darth Vader at the MTV Movie Awards is no exception.

FilmMagic

9/10 Kristen Bell

Actress Kristen Bell chose the perfect look for a Star Wars party in L.A. marking the 30th anniversary of the first Star Wars movie. Can't you just hear Chewie screaming his approval?

WireImage

10/10 Matt Lauer and Meredith Vieira

Today's Matt Lauer and Meredith Vieira played the parts of Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia on a special episode of the show in 2009.

Getty

