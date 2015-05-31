On the first day of winter, it feels like summer will never arrive again, but we promise, it's not too far off! To tide you over, here's a reminder of how the crème de la crème of human beings (celebs) hit the beach
Splash News/Instagram
Only regular, non-famous people wear practical swimwear. Your bikini should be so small it could double as floss.
Know what's boring? A bikini. Spice it up with a little sparkle. And if anyone tells you a solid gold chain is impractical beachwear, toss a flute of champagne right in their smug face.
You won't be able to walk, but you're sure to draw plenty of attention. Just ask Playboy Playmate Shauna Sand...
Nothing makes people take notice like a bold hat that says, "Stop, don't notice me."
Oh, you thought you could go to the beach without foundation, concealer, blush, lipstick, eyeliner, mascara and brow filler? Wrong again, bucko. Go ahead, post a selfie from the beach, tag it #NoMakeup. You won't be able to hear all the haters through the likes.
The best accessory on the beach is another full human attached to your face. You'll be sure to draw some attention this way.
What's the point of making sure the paparazzi take your picture on the beach, if the photos don't serve as an advertisement for a product you sell? Launch your own sunscreen line Hugh Jackman did, and use those paps for precious #promo.
No one's gonna miss a shot like this.
You're sure to be noticed when you're a hero, just like Miles Teller.
