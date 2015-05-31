News

How To Hit The Beach...Like A Celebrity

1/10 Beach Tips From The Celebs

On the first day of winter, it feels like summer will never arrive again, but we promise, it's not too far off! To tide you over, here's a reminder of how the crème de la crème of human beings (celebs) hit the beach

Splash News/Instagram

2/10 1. Smaller Is Better

Only regular, non-famous people wear practical swimwear. Your bikini should be so small it could double as floss.

Splash News

3/10 2. Add A Little Body Jewellery

Know what's boring? A bikini. Spice it up with a little sparkle. And if anyone tells you a solid gold chain is impractical beachwear, toss a flute of champagne right in their smug face.

Splash News

4/10 3. How About Some Heels?

You won't be able to walk, but you're sure to draw plenty of attention. Just ask Playboy Playmate Shauna Sand...

Splash News

5/10 4. Who, Me?

Nothing makes people take notice like a bold hat that says, "Stop, don't notice me."

Splash News

6/10 5. You're Never Fully Dressed Without A Full Face Of Makeup

Oh, you thought you could go to the beach without foundation, concealer, blush, lipstick, eyeliner, mascara and brow filler? Wrong again, bucko. Go ahead, post a selfie from the beach, tag it #NoMakeup. You won't be able to hear all the haters through the likes.

Splash News

7/10 6. Mack On Some Dude

The best accessory on the beach is another full human attached to your face. You'll be sure to draw some attention this way.

Splash News

8/10 7. Lather Up. And Make Sure Your Face Is On The Bottle

What's the point of making sure the paparazzi take your picture on the beach, if the photos don't serve as an advertisement for a product you sell? Launch your own sunscreen line Hugh Jackman did, and use those paps for precious #promo.

Splash News

9/10 8. Don't Be Afraid To Be Obvious

No one's gonna miss a shot like this.

Instagram

10/10 9. If All Else Fails, Save A Life

You're sure to be noticed when you're a hero, just like Miles Teller.

Splash News

