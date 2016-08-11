The Bachelor: Biggest scandals from all the series to date

Seasons four:
The latest rumour to hit the fourth season of The Bachelor is that one of the ladies vying for the heart of Richie was actually caught "cheating" on him with a member of the production crew! According to OK! Magazine, the Bachie Babe and crew member slept together during filming... Obviously a massive NO NO! While Richie is refusing to name which beauty it was, a family member close to the crew said, "It's not hard to guess who it is!"
Network Ten
Season four:
Rumours are flying that our fourth Bachelor Richie Strahan had sex on set with MULTIPLE girls and that a positive pregnancy test was found in the mansion by production crew! Watch this space... A surprise announcement might be made soon!
Network Ten
Season One: Ali injuring her leg on a date.
Love it or hate it, The Bachelor has made for some pure TV magic. We take a look at some of the most controversial moments over the seasons, including the time when Bachelorette Ali Oetjen injured herself in an attempt to impress Bachelor Tim by jumping off a cruise boat. Ali ended up fracturing her left tibia and rupturing the ligaments in her knee – but managed to win over Tim with her boundless enthusiasm. Photo: Instagram.
Season Two: Dirty Street Pie
One of the most talked-about moments in TV history is without a doubt when Season Two’s Bachelor Blake took Laurina to Sydney’s iconic Harry’s Cafe de Wheels. The contestant spat the dummy about wasting time on getting dolled up when she was going to be eating a 'dirty street pie', a phrase all Bachelor fans will be all too familiar with now.
Network Ten
Season Two: Blake dumping Sam Frost
Despite popping the question to Sam in The Bachelor final, their romance proved to be short lived. Just weeks after the engagement, Blake broke off it off with Sam and pursued third runner-up Louise Pillage. The pair are still together to this day, and Sam will go on to star in the first season of The Bachelorette. Photo: Channel Ten.
Season Three: Sam and Nina’s Harbour Bridge Kiss
This season’s Bachelor broke a world record when Sam and contestant Nina kissed on television for four minutes and 10 seconds, smashing the previous world record of three minutes and 48 seconds. Although Nina was thrilled and received a rose afterwards, the remaining Bachelorettes seemed less than impressed. Photo: Channel Ten.
Network Ten
Season Three: The Groundhog Day Date
Bachelor Sam thought he had come up with a brilliant plan by taking three contestants on the exact same date. The girls, Bec, Ebru and Jacinda, weren’t so impressed as they filled each other in on each other’s dates afterwards. Photo: Channel Ten.
Network Ten
Season Three: An unexpected double elimination
In a surprising turn of events, Sam dumped Bec during a date, just after they went indoor sky diving. Sam didn't believe Bec was the right girl for him, so sent her home before she had a chance to say goodbye to the remaining bachelorettes. Later that episode, contestant Emily was left in the bottom two with outspoken bachelorette Nina. Emily was so furious she stormed out of the ceremony in a huff before Sam even had a chance to eliminate someone!
Network Ten
Season two:
Things got a little bit weird when Blake chose Jessica for one of the first single dates, but then decided to blindfold her and take her to a warehouse that had been converted into some Narnia-themed wonderland. Getting blindfolded on a date doesn't scream romance to us!
Network Ten
Season Three: Sam couldn't decide who to choose so gave every girl a rose
Aftter struggling to decide on who to eliminate from the competition, Sam walked out of the rose ceremony to seek Osher's advice, leaving the remaining contestants, Rachel, Nina and Sarah, baffled. The 35-year-old heartthrob managed to cheat the system by allowing ALL the girls to stay, making Bachelor history.
Network Ten
Season one of The Bachelorette/Season four:
Literally anytime Richie opened his mouth. While it's not exactly a "scandal", watching Richie is definitely cringeworthy! Who could forget his "cool bananas" opening line when he first met Sam Frost on The Bachelorette? While we haven't been treated to his signature catchphrase one this season of The Bachelor, his awkward laughs and his standard opening line of "Wow, you look gorgeous/stunning/beautiful" on every single date is enough to leave us cringing every episode!
Network Ten