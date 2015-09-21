News

Emmy Awards 2015: Star Arrivals

Heidi Klum Emmy Awards red carpet 2015

1/37 Heidi Klum

The Project Runway host, who's nominated for Best Host for a Reality of Reality Competition Show, hit the Emmy Awards red carpet in a yellow number that looked a little "home sewn". Awkward.

Getty Images

2/37 Lena Hadley

Lena Hadley, who plays Cersai Lannister in the hit HBO series Game of Thrones, shows some skin in a plunging halter-neck gown.

Watch as former Miss America collapses on the sweltering Emmys red carpet

Getty Images

3/37 Lady Gaga

A demure look for Lady Gaga on the Emmy's red carpet.

See the complete list of Emmy nominees and winners

Getty Images

4/37 Maisie Williams

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams looks very different on the red carpet to her popular character on the HBO show.

Getty Images

5/37 Laura Prepon

The Orange is the New Black actress took time out of her regular orange prison garb to hit the Emmys red carpet in a striking red and black gown.

Getty Images

6/37 Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara shows off her curves with the best accessory - fiance Joe Manganiello.

Getty Images

7/37 Amy Poehler

The comedian received mixed reviews for her cut out black floor-length gown.

Getty Images

8/37 Sarah Hyland

The Modern Family starlet is representing her TV family for the Best Comedy Series nod.

Getty Images

9/37 Christina Hendrix

Mad Men star Christina Hendrix walks the red carpet following the final season of the hit show.

Getty Images

10/37 Laverne Cox

The Orange is the New Black actress looked stunning on the Emmys red carpet in turquois.

Getty Images

11/37 Andy Samberg and Joanna Newsom

The SNL alumni, who brought us such hits as D*ck In A Box and I'm On A Boat, is hosting this year's awards. Here's hoping for plenty of crass jokes and edgy humour for the traditionally straight-laced awards.

Getty Images

12/37 Peter Facinelli and Jamie Alexander

That's a new couple alert for the lovebirds who have made their first public appearance together. Peter was previously married to 90210's Jennie Garth for 12 years, divorcing in 2013.

Getty Images

13/37 Uzo Aduba

The OITNB actress is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

Getty Images

14/37 Gwendoline Christie

It's Brienne of Tarth from Game of Thrones looking like an actual goddess. Stunning!

Getty Images

15/37 Aubrey Plaza

The Parks and Recreation actress, who played April on the show, is rocking the red carpet with a thigh-high split gown.

Getty Images

16/37 Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy

Now this is an Emmys power couple! Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy on the red carpet.

Getty Images

17/37 Taryn Manning

Orange is the New Black stars are taking over the Emmys red carpet, with the series being the first show ever nominated for Best Comedy and Best Drama series.

Getty Images

18/37 Cat Deely

Baby bump? What baby bump? The So You Think You Can Dance host is expecting her first child with husband Patrick Kielty.

Getty Images

19/37 Jessica Lange

Jessica Lange rocks some transition lenses on the red carpet, as well as a stunning dress.

Getty Images

20/37 Gina Rodriguez

Gina Rodriguez may be famous for playing a virgin, but she looked like an angel as she arrived at the Emmys.

Getty Images

21/37 Ricki Gervais and Jane Fallon

The British comedian and his wife hit the red carpet at the Emmys.

Getty Images

22/37 Jane Krakowski

Jane Krakowski strikes a pose on the Emmys red carpet.

Getty Images

23/37 Ariel Winter

Another Modern Family starlet repping her TV family with a gorgeous red gown.

Getty Images

24/37 Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy make a dashing couple on the red carpet.

Gett Images

25/37 Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Julia is nominated for Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Veep.

Getty Images

26/37 Julie Bowen

The comedian is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Modern Family.

Getty Images

27/37 Jamie Lee Curtis

The legendary horror actress has returned to the small screen with Scream Queens, so what better time to hit the red carpet than the Emmys? Looking good Jamie!

Getty Images

28/37 Ellie Kemper

Currently portraying the cheerily optimistic Kimmy Schmidt in Netflix's hit comedy Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Ellie Kemper compliments her dress with a big smile.

Getty Images

29/37 Anna Chlumsky

The My Girl actress is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Veep.

Getty Images

30/37 Giuliana Rancic

The Fashion Police host was one of the first to hit the red carpet at the Emmys, opting for a soft pink floor-length number for the awards.

Getty Images

31/37 James Cordern

The Late Late Show host James Cordern arrives at the 2015 Emmys.

Getty Images

32/37 Jane Lynch

The former Glee star is nominated for Best Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition for Hollywood Game Night.

Getty Images

33/37 Sarah Paulson

The American Horror Story actress looks sleek in a midnight sequinned column gown on the Emmys red carpet.

Getty Images

34/37 Damien Lewis and Helen McCrory

The Homeland Star hits the Emmys red carpet to support his show, which has received four nominations at this year's awards.

Getty Images

35/37 Edie Falco

The Nurse Jackie actress is nominated for Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

Getty Images

36/37 Regina King

The American Crime is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie.

Getty Images

Emmy Awards 2015: Star Arrivals

Emmy Awards 2015: Star Arrivals

