The Project Runway host, who's nominated for Best Host for a Reality of Reality Competition Show, hit the Emmy Awards red carpet in a yellow number that looked a little "home sewn". Awkward.
Lena Hadley, who plays Cersai Lannister in the hit HBO series Game of Thrones, shows some skin in a plunging halter-neck gown.
A demure look for Lady Gaga on the Emmy's red carpet.
Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams looks very different on the red carpet to her popular character on the HBO show.
The Orange is the New Black actress took time out of her regular orange prison garb to hit the Emmys red carpet in a striking red and black gown.
Sofia Vergara shows off her curves with the best accessory - fiance Joe Manganiello.
The comedian received mixed reviews for her cut out black floor-length gown.
The Modern Family starlet is representing her TV family for the Best Comedy Series nod.
Mad Men star Christina Hendrix walks the red carpet following the final season of the hit show.
The Orange is the New Black actress looked stunning on the Emmys red carpet in turquois.
The SNL alumni, who brought us such hits as D*ck In A Box and I'm On A Boat, is hosting this year's awards. Here's hoping for plenty of crass jokes and edgy humour for the traditionally straight-laced awards.
That's a new couple alert for the lovebirds who have made their first public appearance together. Peter was previously married to 90210's Jennie Garth for 12 years, divorcing in 2013.
The OITNB actress is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.
It's Brienne of Tarth from Game of Thrones looking like an actual goddess. Stunning!
The Parks and Recreation actress, who played April on the show, is rocking the red carpet with a thigh-high split gown.
Now this is an Emmys power couple! Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy on the red carpet.
Orange is the New Black stars are taking over the Emmys red carpet, with the series being the first show ever nominated for Best Comedy and Best Drama series.
Baby bump? What baby bump? The So You Think You Can Dance host is expecting her first child with husband Patrick Kielty.
Jessica Lange rocks some transition lenses on the red carpet, as well as a stunning dress.
Gina Rodriguez may be famous for playing a virgin, but she looked like an angel as she arrived at the Emmys.
The British comedian and his wife hit the red carpet at the Emmys.
Jane Krakowski strikes a pose on the Emmys red carpet.
Another Modern Family starlet repping her TV family with a gorgeous red gown.
Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy make a dashing couple on the red carpet.
Julia is nominated for Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Veep.
The comedian is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Modern Family.
The legendary horror actress has returned to the small screen with Scream Queens, so what better time to hit the red carpet than the Emmys? Looking good Jamie!
Currently portraying the cheerily optimistic Kimmy Schmidt in Netflix's hit comedy Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Ellie Kemper compliments her dress with a big smile.
The My Girl actress is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Veep.
The Fashion Police host was one of the first to hit the red carpet at the Emmys, opting for a soft pink floor-length number for the awards.
The Late Late Show host James Cordern arrives at the 2015 Emmys.
The former Glee star is nominated for Best Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition for Hollywood Game Night.
The American Horror Story actress looks sleek in a midnight sequinned column gown on the Emmys red carpet.
The Homeland Star hits the Emmys red carpet to support his show, which has received four nominations at this year's awards.
The Nurse Jackie actress is nominated for Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.
The American Crime is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie.
Emmy Awards 2015: Star Arrivals