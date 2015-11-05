You never know who you'll see at Oaks Day - Kevin Dillion

'Entourage' star Kevin Dillion flew into Australia on the sly to attend this year's Oaks Day.
Now that's how you make an entrance! 'Entourage' star Kevin Dillion strutted into Oaks Day on the arms of two models. Nice work, if you can get it.
'My Kitchen Rules' contestant Ash Pollard seemed a little blue at the event. Not sure why though, she looked pretty gorgeous.
'Sunrise' weathergrl Edwina Bartholomew sat down for a little break while attending Oaks Day. Who can blame her? She's been up since before sunrise.
'X Factor' host Luke Jacobz, we'll take you with or without your sunnies.