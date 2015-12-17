Walk the Line actress Reese Witherspoon encountered the “Man in Red” as she hosted the 93rd annual National Christmas Tree Lighting in Washington, D.C. But surely, he’s known the 39-year-old Oscar winner for a lifetime!
Getty Images
Modern Family's Sarah Hyland made Santa blush as she planted a smooch on his cheek at a Christmas bash at The Grove shopping mall in L.A. Think Mrs. Claus will mind?
Getty Images
Joe Jonas and his DNCE band members had some serious fun with a mini version of the big guy at a seasonal fete thrown at the Continental Club in L.A. “Tis the season,” he captioned the snapshot. Someone is definitely going on the naughty list!
The former Little Miss Sunshine reprised her role - well, sort of - as she and “The Big Guy” presented gifts, games, and goodwill to 150 students from NYC’s PS 029 in the hangar of JFK Airport.
Getty Images
Mariah Carey, who’s known for her Christmas song All I Want for Christmas Is You, logged time with Santa as well as Mean Girls actress Lacey Chabert when the women co-starred in the Hallmark movie, A Christmas Melody. Although Carey doesn’t sing in the flick, she did direct it.
OK, so technically Seal didn’t meet the real Santa, but he did spend some time with Goofy dressed as Santa while at Disneyland. The singer, who was filming his appearance on the annual Disney parade that airs on Christmas morning, looked more than fine with it!
Getty Images
Sarah Michelle Gellar and her kids, Rocky and Charlotte, got to sit on St. Nick’s lap during a visit to Santa’s Secret Workshop charity event in L.A. Unfortunately, SMG’s hubby Freddie Prinze Jr. wasn’t able to join in on the family fun. "We got to see the ‘big guy’ today (well except for #FPJ who was home [sick]) at #ssw15 but don’t worry #FPJ we passed along your message to #Santa,” she captioned this photo on social media.