In 2002, Halle Berry took home her historic Oscar for her performance in Monster’s Ball. The following year, she was back at the Academy Awards to present the award for Best Actor, as is tradition. What she didn’t know when she opened the envelope and announced that Adrien Brody had won for The Pianist, was that the surprise make-out to follow would be one of the best remembered moments of both of their lives.
Once upon a time, Bryan Cranston played the dentist Tim Whatley who dated Julia Louis-Dreyfus’s Elaine on Seinfeld. At the 2014 Emmy Awards, the two presented together, with Louis-Dreyfus pretending to not remember the pair’s history. So, when she won once again for her performance on Veep, Cranston decided to rack her memory with a throwback make-out sesh.
There was a stretch of time when a MTV Movie Awards win for Best Kiss was pretty much a lock for Twilight paramours Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson. When the couple won in 2011, it was over Taylor Lautner, who was also nominated for a kiss he shared with Stewart. So, during their acceptance speech, Pattinson ran into the audience to kiss Lautner, completing the triangle.
Allison Janney has won a lot of awards. A lot. (Cloris Leachman is the only person with more acting Emmy wins than her.) So you’d think at this point that winning an award is hardly a surprise, but you’d be wrong. After taking home the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress for Mom in 2015, Janney went right for presenter James Corden’s mouth, a choice she described as “go[ing] for a laugh.”
Remember when two women making out was cause for shock and condemnation? The early 00's were garbage. At the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards, Britney Spears and Madonna shared a now iconic kiss after performing Hollywood together.
Oh yeah, and Christina Aguilera was there as well. For whatever reason, we talk about that part way less. Sorry, Christina.
Presenting Amy Schumer with a prestigious Peabody Award in 2015, Tina Fey joked that, "I really wanted to come down here tonight, and in a Madonna kind of way try to like feed off of her youth and maybe suck her soul out in a very awkward, staged lesbian kiss. But when I pitched that idea to Amy’s camp, they came back with such an immediate yes that it kind of grossed me out." They did it anyway.
Did we need Charlie Puth and Meghan Trainor to make out at the 2015 American Music Awards? Probably not! But they did! Why? It’s not really clear. "My whole vision when I made Marvin Gaye was for people to hear the record and to spontaneously just make out with each other," Puth said. "So that was the goal tonight for the live show."
Things were different in 2010. Scarlett Johansson was still married to Ryan Reynolds, who’d just played Sandra Bullock’s love interest in The Proposal. So, when Johansson presented the Generation Award alongside Bradley Cooper and Betty White to Bullock at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards, Bullock planted a kiss right on Johansson’s mouth, given that Bullock was nominated alongside Reynolds that night for Best Kiss.
If you had a chance to kiss Meryl Streep on national television, wouldn’t you? Sandra Bullock got that chance and she did it. And you’re jealous. As it turns out, the kiss, at the 2010 Critics’ Choice Awards, was part of a long-running prank war which dates back to the gift Streep bought Bullock after the latter beat her out to win an Oscar in 2010 for The Blind Side: three dead orchids with the note, "Die b***h. Love, Meryl."
In 2009, after his American Music Awards performance of For Your Entertainment, the name on everybody’s lips was Adam Lambert, but it was his keyboard player Tommy Ratliff who was on Lambert’s lips. Following the performance, Good Morning America canceled an upcoming appearance with Lambert which bears a heavy undercurrent of homophobia. Then again, Lambert also simulated oral sex with another band member during the performance.
For a bit at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards, Bad Neighbours co-stars Dave Franco, Zac Efron, and Seth Rogen announced that three audience members had golden tickets which entitled them to a kiss with one of the three. As the winners came on stage, Rogen announced with mock horror that the woman bearing the ticket with his name was his mother. (Don’t worry, she was an actress.) The two went for the kiss anyway.
Accepting an award at the Women in Film’s Crystal + Lucy Awards, Nicole Kidman talked about one of the biggest regrets of her career - turning down a role in Jane Campion’s A Girls Own Story when she was just 14 because it would have required her to kiss a girl while wearing a shower cap. So she and lifelong pal Naomi Watts rectified the wrong, popping on a couple shower caps and going for the kiss that was 33 years in the making.
Granted, this kiss is less silly fun than it is a powerful political statement. In 2003, professional and personal partners Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman won a Tony Award for their score for Hairspray. At the time, the marriage equality movement was just heating up, and Wittman and Shaiman used their time on stage to proclaim their love for one another. Again, keep in mind that a same-sex kiss on national television in 2003 was still the type of thing that parents thought they had to shield their children’s eyes for. (The week before, sitting Attorney General John Ashcroft had banned a longstanding pride celebration at the U.S. Justice Department.) "I love this man," Shaiman said. "We’re not allowed to get married in this world … But I’d like to declare, in front of all these people, I love you and I’d like to live with you the rest of my life."
