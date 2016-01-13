14/14 Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman

Granted, this kiss is less silly fun than it is a powerful political statement. In 2003, professional and personal partners Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman won a Tony Award for their score for Hairspray. At the time, the marriage equality movement was just heating up, and Wittman and Shaiman used their time on stage to proclaim their love for one another. Again, keep in mind that a same-sex kiss on national television in 2003 was still the type of thing that parents thought they had to shield their children’s eyes for. (The week before, sitting Attorney General John Ashcroft had banned a longstanding pride celebration at the U.S. Justice Department.) "I love this man," Shaiman said. "We’re not allowed to get married in this world … But I’d like to declare, in front of all these people, I love you and I’d like to live with you the rest of my life."

