Unmissable Pics From The 2016 Critics' Choice Awards Red Carpet

Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux 2016 Critics' Choice Awards Red Carpet

1/22 Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux

Everybody's favourite couple - who finally tied the knot last August - step out looking as glam as ever on the Critics' Choice red carpet.

Getty Images

2/22 Amy Schumer

Your dream BFF Amy Schumer looks stunning in white on the red (or should we say blue?) carpet.

Getty Images

3/22 Alicia Vikander

The Oscar-nominee steals the spotlight on the red carpet of the 2016 Critics' Choice Awards.

Getty Images

4/22 Melissa McCarthy

The Spy star is looking better than ever in this tropical-inspired green maxi dress.

Getty Images

5/22 Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

The model and actress is proving that she can take on any red carpet this awards season... never has a plain black dress looked so good!

Getty Images

6/22 Kirsten Dunst

Our favourite early noughties film star is back, rocking a glammed-up grown-up look. We love it!

Getty Images

7/22 Rachel McAdams

The Spotlight actress matches her gorgeous dress with some stand-out lipstick at the 2016 Critics' Choice Awards.

Getty Images

8/22 Jennifer Jason Leigh

The Hateful Eight actress looks completely different to her character in the new Tarantino film...and she looks absolutely gorgeous in this black and white gown.

Getty Images

9/22 Liv Tyler

Spot the baby bump! The expecting actress showed off her growing bump at the 2016 Critics' Choice Awards.

Getty Images

10/22 Hayden Panettiere

The new mum looks positively radiant as she steps out on the Critics' Choice red carpet.

Getty Images

11/22 Bryce Dallas Howard

The Jurassic World star rocks a rather moody look at the 2016 Critics' Choice Awards.

Getty Images

12/22 Leslie Mann

No-one looks as happy on a red carpet as Leslie Mann, right?

Getty Images

13/22 Jason Statham

The actor was able to tear himself away from his new fiancé, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, to snap a few solo pictures on the red carpet.

Getty Images

14/22 Saoirse Ronan

The 21-year-old looks stunning and sophisticated in this baby blue number - which, conveniently, matches the blue carpet.

Getty Images

15/22 Helen Mirren

Is there anything Helen Mirren can't do? She may be 70, but the actress can still compete in the style stakes with her younger rivals.

Getty Images

16/22 Marisa Tomei

The actress is nominated for the Best Guest Star award for her role in Empire, and goes floral on the red carpet.

Getty Images

17/22 Gina Rodriguez

The Jane The Virgin star is pretty in peach at the 2016 Critics' Choice Awards.

Getty Images

18/22 Emmy Rossum

Could the Shameless actress look any more gorgeous? We think not.

Getty Images

19/22 Krysten Ritter

The Jessica Jones actress gives the perfect amount of 'tude on the Critics' Choice Awards red carpet.

Getty Images

20/22 Aziz Ansari

The hilarious actor/comedian strikes a pose for the paps at the 2016 Critics' Choice Awards.

Getty Images

21/22 Jacob Tremblay

The 9-year-old actor stole our hearts in Room and he's working the Critics' Choice Awards red carpet like a total veteran.

Getty Images

22/22 Mary J. Blige

The singer and actress shows she's still got it at the 2016 Critics' Choice Awards.

Getty Images

