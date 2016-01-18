Everybody's favourite couple - who finally tied the knot last August - step out looking as glam as ever on the Critics' Choice red carpet.
Getty Images
Your dream BFF Amy Schumer looks stunning in white on the red (or should we say blue?) carpet.
Getty Images
The Oscar-nominee steals the spotlight on the red carpet of the 2016 Critics' Choice Awards.
Getty Images
The Spy star is looking better than ever in this tropical-inspired green maxi dress.
Getty Images
The model and actress is proving that she can take on any red carpet this awards season... never has a plain black dress looked so good!
Getty Images
Our favourite early noughties film star is back, rocking a glammed-up grown-up look. We love it!
Getty Images
The Spotlight actress matches her gorgeous dress with some stand-out lipstick at the 2016 Critics' Choice Awards.
Getty Images
The Hateful Eight actress looks completely different to her character in the new Tarantino film...and she looks absolutely gorgeous in this black and white gown.
Getty Images
Spot the baby bump! The expecting actress showed off her growing bump at the 2016 Critics' Choice Awards.
Getty Images
The new mum looks positively radiant as she steps out on the Critics' Choice red carpet.
Getty Images
The Jurassic World star rocks a rather moody look at the 2016 Critics' Choice Awards.
Getty Images
No-one looks as happy on a red carpet as Leslie Mann, right?
Getty Images
The actor was able to tear himself away from his new fiancé, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, to snap a few solo pictures on the red carpet.
Getty Images
The 21-year-old looks stunning and sophisticated in this baby blue number - which, conveniently, matches the blue carpet.
Getty Images
Is there anything Helen Mirren can't do? She may be 70, but the actress can still compete in the style stakes with her younger rivals.
Getty Images
The actress is nominated for the Best Guest Star award for her role in Empire, and goes floral on the red carpet.
Getty Images
The Jane The Virgin star is pretty in peach at the 2016 Critics' Choice Awards.
Getty Images
Could the Shameless actress look any more gorgeous? We think not.
Getty Images
The Jessica Jones actress gives the perfect amount of 'tude on the Critics' Choice Awards red carpet.
Getty Images
The hilarious actor/comedian strikes a pose for the paps at the 2016 Critics' Choice Awards.
Getty Images
The 9-year-old actor stole our hearts in Room and he's working the Critics' Choice Awards red carpet like a total veteran.
Getty Images
The singer and actress shows she's still got it at the 2016 Critics' Choice Awards.
Getty Images