News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

Stars Weather Winter Storm Jonas

Stars Weather Winter Storm Jonas Naomi Watts

You may also like these galleries

Married At First Sight Davina Rankin sexiest bikini photos

MAFS's Davina Rankin's cheeky tropical getaway
Nicole Scherzinger selling $1.8m Hawaiian estate

Nicole Scherzinger is selling $1.8m Hawaiian estate
Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Ali Oetjen proves why she's hot property in Paradise

1/12 Naomi Watts

"Yup. Definitely snowed in. #NYC".

Instagram

2/12 Hugh Jackman

The Aussie actor was happy to snap a selfie of himself on the snow-covered streets.

Instagram

3/12 Drew Barrymore

The actress looked all rugged up as she ventured outside on the East side of New York City.

Instagram

4/12 Mariah Carey

Here's Mariah Carey, showing off her Hello Kitty pajamas at the very beginning of the storm: "Last night… #awaitingthesnowontheroof".

Instagram

5/12 Emmy Rossum

Emmy Rossum, with a friend while daring to step out into the weather for breakfast at EJ’s Luncheonette in NYC’s Upper East Side. "Come what may, EJ’s never closes! #winterstormjonas”, she captioned the snap.

Instagram

6/12 Lea Michele

Lea Michele looked oddly glam as she wrapped herself in a blanket during the storm.

Instagram

7/12 Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain, taking her three-legged dog, Chaplin, for a walk. "I got trapped in a blizzard with the ones I love #snow #blizzard #chaplin," she wrote alongside the wintry photo.

Instagram

8/12 Jennifer Hudson

"Thanks to @burtonsnowboards, I got my snow gear just in time for the snow storm!!! Now this is what I call winter!"

Instagram

9/12 Pharrell Williams

The singer and producer is no stranger to puns, captioning this snowy snap “YOU ALREADY SNOW", complete with FIVE snowflake emoji.

Instagram

10/12 Aaron Paul

"Embracing the storm. My good god I love me a good blizzard. I will be sad to leave you New York," the Breaking Bad star wrote.

Instagram

11/12 Diane Kruger

The actress shared this fun photo with no caption, just glee.

Instagram

12/12 Joshua Jackson

Stating the obvious, actor Joshua Jackson captioned this pic, "Snow day".

Instagram

More Galleries

Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Ali Oetjen proves why she's hot property in Paradise
Married At First Sight Davina Rankin sexiest bikini photos

MAFS's Davina Rankin's cheeky tropical getaway
Meet Jennifer Hawkins' bikini body double

Jen Hawkins' body double sizzles in red
Nicole Scherzinger selling $1.8m Hawaiian estate

Nicole Scherzinger selling $1.8m Hawaiian estate