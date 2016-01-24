"Yup. Definitely snowed in. #NYC".
The Aussie actor was happy to snap a selfie of himself on the snow-covered streets.
The actress looked all rugged up as she ventured outside on the East side of New York City.
Here's Mariah Carey, showing off her Hello Kitty pajamas at the very beginning of the storm: "Last night… #awaitingthesnowontheroof".
Emmy Rossum, with a friend while daring to step out into the weather for breakfast at EJ’s Luncheonette in NYC’s Upper East Side. "Come what may, EJ’s never closes! #winterstormjonas”, she captioned the snap.
Lea Michele looked oddly glam as she wrapped herself in a blanket during the storm.
Jessica Chastain, taking her three-legged dog, Chaplin, for a walk. "I got trapped in a blizzard with the ones I love #snow #blizzard #chaplin," she wrote alongside the wintry photo.
"Thanks to @burtonsnowboards, I got my snow gear just in time for the snow storm!!! Now this is what I call winter!"
The singer and producer is no stranger to puns, captioning this snowy snap “YOU ALREADY SNOW", complete with FIVE snowflake emoji.
"Embracing the storm. My good god I love me a good blizzard. I will be sad to leave you New York," the Breaking Bad star wrote.
The actress shared this fun photo with no caption, just glee.
Stating the obvious, actor Joshua Jackson captioned this pic, "Snow day".