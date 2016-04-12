Prince William and Duchess Catherine on tour in India

Prince William and Duchess Catherine attend a Garden party celebrating the Queen's 90th birthday in New Delhi.
William sits in a sports car as he meets with young entrepreneurs in Mumbai.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit the India Gate Memorial to honour the soldiers from Indian regiments who served in World War I.
The royals visited Gandhi Smriti, a museum in Old Birla House, where Mahatma Gandhi spent the last few years of his life.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge glam up for the Bollywood Inspired Charity Gala at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.
Catherine wore a gorgeous beaded blue gown to the event and accessoried with earrings worth £2,500!
Earlier beforehand the Duchess lay a wreath at Taj Hotel, which was the scene of Mumbai terror attacks.
Catherine takes part in a game of soccer with the locals!
Prince William and Duchess Catherine met with local children in Mumbai.
The royals ride on an open air bus as they visited the Oval Maidan ground in Mumbai.
Here's William taking part in a sporty drill with the local children at Oval Maidan.
The proud parents to Prince George and Princess Charlotte visited the Banganga community during their travels.
Duchess Catherine showed off her impressive cricketing skills!
The royal pair chatting with the locals while on tour in India.
