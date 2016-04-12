News

Prince William and Duchess Catherine on tour in India

1/14 Prince William and Duchess Catherine on tour in India

Prince William and Duchess Catherine attend a Garden party celebrating the Queen's 90th birthday in New Delhi.


Getty Images

2/14 Prince William and Duchess Catherine on tour in India

William sits in a sports car as he meets with young entrepreneurs in Mumbai.


Getty Images

3/14 Prince William and Duchess Catherine on tour in India

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit the India Gate Memorial to honour the soldiers from Indian regiments who served in World War I.


Getty Images

4/14 Prince William and Duchess Catherine on tour in India

The royals visited Gandhi Smriti, a museum in Old Birla House, where Mahatma Gandhi spent the last few years of his life.


Getty Images

5/14 Prince William and Duchess Catherine on tour in India

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge glam up for the Bollywood Inspired Charity Gala at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.

Getty Images

6/14 Prince William and Duchess Catherine on tour in India

Catherine wore a gorgeous beaded blue gown to the event and accessoried with earrings worth £2,500!

Getty Images

7/14 Prince William and Duchess Catherine on tour in India

Earlier beforehand the Duchess lay a wreath at Taj Hotel, which was the scene of Mumbai terror attacks.

Getty Images

8/14 Prince William and Duchess Catherine on tour in India

Catherine takes part in a game of soccer with the locals!

Getty Images

9/14 Prince William and Duchess Catherine on tour in India

Prince William and Duchess Catherine met with local children in Mumbai.


Getty Images

10/14 Prince William and Duchess Catherine on tour in India

The royals ride on an open air bus as they visited the Oval Maidan ground in Mumbai.

Getty Images

11/14 Prince William and Duchess Catherine on tour in India

Here's William taking part in a sporty drill with the local children at Oval Maidan.

12/14 Prince William and Duchess Catherine on tour in India

The proud parents to Prince George and Princess Charlotte visited the Banganga community during their travels.

Getty Images

13/14 Prince William and Duchess Catherine on tour in India

Duchess Catherine showed off her impressive cricketing skills!

Getty Images

14/14 Prince William and Duchess Catherine on tour in India

The royal pair chatting with the locals while on tour in India.

Getty Images

