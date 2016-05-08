Stars arrive at the 2016 Logie awards
The presenter arrives at the 58th Annual Logie Awards at Crown Palladium.
Getty
The model opted for a shorter frock this year - showing off her perfect pins.
Getty
The singer arrives at the 58th Annual Logie Awards at Crown Palladium.
Getty
The mum stuns in red lace at the 58th Annual Logie Awards at Crown Palladium .
Getty
Stunner Jesinta slays in her Camilla and Marc Logies frock on the red carpet.
Getty
The 'I'm a Celeb' stars are ready to run a mock at the Logies!
The Project host took home the Gold Logie last year, will she do it again?
Getty
The singer arrives at the 58th Annual Logie Awards at Crown Palladium.
Getty
J'Aton, you've done it again! Pregnant Bec Judd stuns in her blue frock on the 2016 Logies red carpet.
Getty
Julia Morris gives us a twirl on the Logies red carpet.
Getty
Double trouble! The Stenmark twins pose together on the Logies red carpet.
Getty
The TV host arrives at the 58th annual Logie Awards in Melbourne.
Getty
'Intern Pete' from Kyle & Jackie O arrives at the 58th Annual Logies dressed as the Gold Logie Award
AAP
Miss Universe Australia arrives at the 2016 Logie Awards at the Crown Casino in Melbourne.
AAP
The gold Logie nominee is bringing her fashion A-game in this fab lime suit.
@veronicamilsom Instagram
The Aussie swimming champ brought his eldest daughter Stella as his plus one.
@michaelklim1 Instagram
Jason Coleman arrives at the 58th Annual Logie Awards at Crown Palladium in Melbourne.
Getty
The TODAY show host arrives at the 2016 Logies.
Getty
Catriona Rowntree arrives in a Dior frock and Kozminsky jewels at the 58th Annual Logie Awards at Crown Palladium.
Getty
Everyone's favourite vet looks extra slick in his tux!
Getty
The former Wiggle in his Sunday best at the 2016 Logie Awards red carpet.
Getty
The radio host bringing the Bond vibes in his old school 007 tux.
Getty
Scott Cam arrives at the 58th Annual Logie Awards at Crown Palladium.
Getty
Patti Newton arrives at the 58th Annual Logie Awards.
Getty
Selfie king Kurt Coleman rocking his fab pink blazer on the red carpet.
Getty