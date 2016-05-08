News

1/26 Stars arrive at the 2016 Logie awards

Stars arrive at the 2016 Logie awards

2/26 Ksenija Lukich

The presenter arrives at the 58th Annual Logie Awards at Crown Palladium.

Getty

3/26 Jennifer Hawkins

The model opted for a shorter frock this year - showing off her perfect pins.

Getty

4/26 Dannii Minogue

The singer arrives at the 58th Annual Logie Awards at Crown Palladium.

Getty

5/26 Megan Gale

The mum stuns in red lace at the 58th Annual Logie Awards at Crown Palladium .

Getty

6/26 Jesinta Campbell

Stunner Jesinta slays in her Camilla and Marc Logies frock on the red carpet.

Getty

7/26 Shane Warne and Brendan Fevola

The 'I'm a Celeb' stars are ready to run a mock at the Logies!

Instagram

8/26 Carrie Bickmore

The Project host took home the Gold Logie last year, will she do it again?

Getty

9/26 Delta Goodrem

The singer arrives at the 58th Annual Logie Awards at Crown Palladium.

Getty

10/26 Bec Judd

J'Aton, you've done it again! Pregnant Bec Judd stuns in her blue frock on the 2016 Logies red carpet.

Getty

11/26 Julia Morris

Julia Morris gives us a twirl on the Logies red carpet.

Getty

12/26 Jordan & Zac Stenmark

Double trouble! The Stenmark twins pose together on the Logies red carpet.

Getty

13/26 Lauren Phillips

The TV host arrives at the 58th annual Logie Awards in Melbourne.

Getty

14/26 Golden Logie

'Intern Pete' from Kyle & Jackie O arrives at the 58th Annual Logies dressed as the Gold Logie Award

AAP

15/26 Monika Radulovic

Miss Universe Australia arrives at the 2016 Logie Awards at the Crown Casino in Melbourne.

AAP

16/26 Lee Lin Chin

The gold Logie nominee is bringing her fashion A-game in this fab lime suit.

@veronicamilsom Instagram

17/26 Michel Klim and daughter Stella.

The Aussie swimming champ brought his eldest daughter Stella as his plus one.

@michaelklim1 Instagram

18/26 Jason Coleman

Jason Coleman arrives at the 58th Annual Logie Awards at Crown Palladium in Melbourne.

Getty

19/26 Lisa Wilkinson

The TODAY show host arrives at the 2016 Logies.

Getty

20/26 Catriona Rowntree

Catriona Rowntree arrives in a Dior frock and Kozminsky jewels at the 58th Annual Logie Awards at Crown Palladium.

Getty

21/26 Dr. Chris Brown

Everyone's favourite vet looks extra slick in his tux!

Getty

22/26 Sam Moran

The former Wiggle in his Sunday best at the 2016 Logie Awards red carpet.

Getty

23/26 Rove

The radio host bringing the Bond vibes in his old school 007 tux.

Getty

24/26 Scott Cam

Scott Cam arrives at the 58th Annual Logie Awards at Crown Palladium.

Getty

25/26 Patti Newton

Patti Newton arrives at the 58th Annual Logie Awards.

Getty

26/26 Kurt Coleman

Selfie king Kurt Coleman rocking his fab pink blazer on the red carpet.

Getty

