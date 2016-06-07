News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

16 Times Prince was the Ultimate Style Icon

1984

You may also like these galleries

Emily Ratajkowski's raciest moments

Em Ratajkowski flashes in see-through jacket
Meet Jennifer Hawkins' bikini body double

Natalie Roser appears in new lingerie campaign
Married At First Sight Davina Rankin sexiest bikini photos

MAFS's Davina Rankin's cheeky tropical getaway

1/14 1984

Prince's larger then life hair. Prince slayed it in white frilled lace at California's fabulous forum.

Pinterest

2/14 1985

Prince sported a two piece suit- decorated with swirls of raspberry and purple.

Pinterest

3/14 1985

Prince at the Hollywood Palace promoting Purple rain - the album that catapulted him to stardom.

Getty Images

4/14 1993

Prince at Radio City Hall, wore a police cap decorated with face concealing chains.

Getty Images

5/14 2005

Prince rocks out onstage at the 36th Annual NAACP Image Awards.

Getty Images

6/14 2006

Prince at the BET Awards in his signature colour.

Getty Images

7/14 2008

Prince hit the stage at Coachella, performing an unforgettable rendition of Radiohead's "Creep".

Getty Images

8/14 2009

Prince looks dapper at the 7th Annual Tiger Woods Tiger Jam.

Getty Images

9/14 2010

Prince arrives at the Chanel Fashion Show in a metallic silver suit. Stepping out with his cane, and black sunnies - Prince broke all the rules.

Getty Images

10/14 2012

Prince performs with singer Mary J. Blige at the Iheart radio music festival in a psychedelic yellow ensemble. Groovy.

Getty Images

11/14 2013

Prince stepped out at the Grammy awards looking fierce as ever. In a hooded black ensemble, he channeled his inner dark vaber.

Getty Images

12/14 2013

Prince at the billboard music awards in a tasseled leather jacket, and emerald green leggings.

Getty Images

13/14 2015

At the 58th annual grammy awards, Prince pulls off this metallic tangerine get-up. In a beaded black necklace, Prince dazzles in his 70’s inspired outfit. It’s never too late to wear flare.

Getty Images

14/14 2015

Prince brought back his signature Afro at the American Music Awards. Again - he pierced conventions in this gold snake skin vest.


Getty Images

More Galleries

Bindi and Chandler's cutest moments ever

Chandler's sweet tribute to Bindi
Check out this Disney-themed house in Florida

Check out this Disney-themed house in Florida
Meet Jennifer Hawkins' bikini body double

Natalie Roser appears in new lingerie campaign
Kim Kardashian's sexiest selfies

Kim Kardashian shares sexy bikini selfies