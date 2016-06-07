Prince's larger then life hair. Prince slayed it in white frilled lace at California's fabulous forum.
Prince sported a two piece suit- decorated with swirls of raspberry and purple.
Prince at the Hollywood Palace promoting Purple rain - the album that catapulted him to stardom.
Getty Images
Prince at Radio City Hall, wore a police cap decorated with face concealing chains.
Prince rocks out onstage at the 36th Annual NAACP Image Awards.
Prince at the BET Awards in his signature colour.
Prince hit the stage at Coachella, performing an unforgettable rendition of Radiohead's "Creep".
Prince looks dapper at the 7th Annual Tiger Woods Tiger Jam.
Prince arrives at the Chanel Fashion Show in a metallic silver suit. Stepping out with his cane, and black sunnies - Prince broke all the rules.
Prince performs with singer Mary J. Blige at the Iheart radio music festival in a psychedelic yellow ensemble. Groovy.
Prince stepped out at the Grammy awards looking fierce as ever. In a hooded black ensemble, he channeled his inner dark vaber.
Prince at the billboard music awards in a tasseled leather jacket, and emerald green leggings.
At the 58th annual grammy awards, Prince pulls off this metallic tangerine get-up. In a beaded black necklace, Prince dazzles in his 70’s inspired outfit. It’s never too late to wear flare.
Prince brought back his signature Afro at the American Music Awards. Again - he pierced conventions in this gold snake skin vest.
